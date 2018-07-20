Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool’s 5 most expensive signings

Naveen Ravi Joseph
Liverpool have invested heavily in their team in the last one year
Before the start of the 2017 summer transfer window, Liverpool’s five most expensive players were Andy Carroll, Christian Benteke, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana.

The fact that a club of Liverpool’s stature had Andy Carroll as their most expensive player over six years is embarrassing, to be honest.

Thanks to Liverpool’s impressive form under Jurgen Klopp, the owners have sanctioned some expensive buys in the last one years. In fact, since the start of the 2017 summer transfer window, Liverpool have signed six players that cost the club more than the £35 million they paid for Andy Carroll.

The sixth highest fee was paid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and he narrowly misses out on the Top 5 most expensive players signed by Liverpool.

Note: All transfer fees mentioned include add-ons.

#5 Mohamed Salah - £43.9 million

Mohamed Salah's first season at Liverpool was scintillating
Liverpool’s first summer signing for 2017 was Mohamed Salah from AS Roma for £36.9 million, rising to £43.9 million. In hindsight, the fee Liverpool paid for Mohamed Salah looks like daylight robbery.

At the time of his transfer, it was the most expensive signing by Liverpool and it also made him the most expensive African player beating Sadio Mane’s record when he moved to Liverpool. Since then, that record has been broken by Naby Keita, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez in that order.

Salah enjoyed a prolific first season with Liverpool scoring 44 goals in all competitions while breaking several records on the way. He scored 32 goals in the Premier League which is the most goals a player has scored in a 38-game league season.

Thankfully for Liverpool, they signed the Egyptian before the Neymar transfer happened. Otherwise, they would have had to pay a much bigger fee for him.

