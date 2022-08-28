Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points as Jurgen Klopp's men run riot at Anfield | Premier League 2022-23 

Liverpool handed out a 9-0 thrashing to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon (August 27) in their fourth Premier League game of the season.

The Reds were desperate for a reaction after their poor start to the season. They had drawn their first two matches and then lost against arch-rivals Manchester United.

They kicked off the game in high-octane fashion against the Cherries at Anfield. They were rewarded for their efforts just three minutes when Luis Diaz headed home the opener. Harvey Elliot then doubled the advantage for the hosts three minutes later with a long-range curler to mark his first ever Premier League strike.

Jurgen Klopp's side continued their dominance and further increased their lead with a thumping strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold just before the half-hour mark.

A close-range finish from Roberto Firmino and a towering header from Virgil van Dijk soon followed. The Merseysiders headed into the break with a five-goal lead.

Liverpool did not take their foot off the gas after the restart. They clinched their sixth goal in the very first minute of the second half after Chris Mepham inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal.

An inspired Firmino clinched his second goal and his side's seventh just after the hour mark. He reacted quickest in the box to turn home Andrew Robertson's saved effort. New signing Fabio Carvalho then got in on the act to score his maiden goal for the club with a well-struck volley.

Diaz, who opened the scoring, then completed the rout five minutes from time with a brilliant header from a corner.

All in all, it was a very comfortable outing for Liverpool. They will hope this can serve as a kickstarter to their league campaign and here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Liverpool return to winning ways

The Reds have had a difficult start to their league campaign. They played out consecutive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace in their first two games of the season. Liverpool were then beaten 2-1 by rivals Manchester United in their game on Monday (August 22) and were far from their best.

Their performance at Old Trafford was particularly drab as they were far from their rampant best. Questions were asked and Liverpool gave the answers against Bournemouth.

Right from the get-go, the Anfield outfit grabbed the game by the jugular. They allowed their opponents little to no time on the ball and were rewarded with a memorable win.

#4 Tough start for Bournemouth

The Cherries have returned to the Premier League this season after a two-season hiatus but could very well be relegation favorites with their results so far.

They kicked off their league campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Aston Villa but have not been favored in their subsequent run of games. They were beaten 4-0 by defending champions Manchester City in their second game before losing 3-0 to high-flying Arsenal in their third.

Their fourth game has now seen them concede nine against Liverpool as they struggle to get anything going. Scott Parker's side already have an abysmal goal difference of -14.

Bournemouth have a much easier run of games over the coming weeks. They will be desperate to pick up points to avoid an early relegation battle.

#3 A Roberto Firmino masterclass

Firmino has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool in recent times. He has been a shadow of the Brazilian who dominated world football a few years back alongside Mohamed Salah and the now departed Sadio Mane.

He struggled to impress against Fulham and United earlier this season. However, he put in a brilliant performance against the Cherries in the absence of the suspended striker Darwin Núñez.

B/R Football @brfootball



Hat trick of assists in 30 minutes



Firmino is on one 🌪️ First league goal at Anfield since December 2020Hat trick of assists in 30 minutesFirmino is on one 🌪️ First league goal at Anfield since December 2020 ✅Hat trick of assists in 30 minutes ✅Firmino is on one 🌪️ https://t.co/iUHhBvoF0Z

The 30-year-old constantly dropped deep to link play between midfield and attack. He provided the assists for the first three goals of the afternoon before getting in on the act himself. He completed his brace in the second half before coming off to a standing ovation at the 69th minute.

#2 Reinforcements needed for Scott Parker

Bournemouth have had a fairly underwhelming summer for a newly-promoted side. They have brought in five new signings, three of which came in on free transfers to offer depth for Parker's side.

Their fellow newly-promoted sides have significantly strengthened their starting XI. Nottingham Forest have brought in a staggering 16 new faces while Fulham have spent over €60 million on transfers. Both sides have picked up more points than the Cherries this season.

The mauling at Anfield has now further underlined Bournemouth's desperate need for reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window.

#1 Record for Liverpool

Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield saw them equal the biggest victories in Premier League history. Manchester United have twice hit the 9-0 scoreline, beating Ipswich Town in 1995 and Southampton in 2021. Meanwhile, Leicester City also hit the nine-goal mark against the Saints.

Liverpool also equalled their largest win margin in league history with Saturday's result. Jurgen Klopp also celebrated the biggest win of his managerial career.

Edited by Aditya Singh