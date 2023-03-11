Liverpool have 9-man transfer target list ready for the summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool have prepared a nine-man wishlist ready for the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a difficult season this time around and look almost destined to finish the season trophyless.

Liverpool face quite the daunting task of securing a Premier League top-four finish and are also out of both cup competitions.

They are also 5-2 down against Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 of the Champions League.

Hence, it is quite understandable that the Reds have already started planning for the summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside giants have a nine-man shortlist ready for the summer.

The first name on the wishlist is of highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan N'Dicka is also on the Reds' wishlist and is also a player in demand because of his availability for a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool are also thought to be interested in Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber, who was strongly linked with a switch to Manchester United last summer.

Another Ajax star on the Reds' radar is the Dutch giants' defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has also been linked with a host of top clubs in recent months.

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is also being tracked by Jurgen Klopp's side and with his contract set to expire in 2024, the Rossoneri could be forced to sell the Algeria international.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans are also thought to be monitored by the Merseyside giants.

Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool's top target in midfield but the Englishman is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella is also reportedly being tracked by the Premier League giants as Klopp looks to refresh his midfield.

Emile Heskey names the best position for Liverpool star

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has claimed that Darwin Nunez is more effective on the flanks than as a number nine. The former England international said told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast:

“As strikers, Nunez, I think, he’s better on the wing. For me, personally, I’m not sure he’s ready to deal with his back to goal right now in the Premier League. Give him the ball so he’s facing the goal and I don’t think there’s many who can stop him."

He added:

"He’s so quick and direct, and now he’s coming into his own where he’s getting his head up as well and looking at sliding players in."

Nunez has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 31 games following his summer switch from Benfica.

