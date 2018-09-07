Liverpool aiming to land PSG star player on free transfer

Klopp would be hoping to get Rabiot to join Merseyside Red.

There are some rumors that the current leaders of the Premier League would like to acquire the services of the talented Adrien Rabiot to further strengthen their (rather strong) midfield.

Liverpool already put in a lot of work this summer, bringing in Fabinho from Monaco, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, and Allison Becker from AS Roma. Yet, it looks like Jurgen Klopp isn’t done creating his perfect football team.

ESPN has reported that Liverpool has made contact with Rabiot’s agent concerning a free transfer move. Jurgen Klopp, during his spell with Borussia Dortmund, tried to sign Rabiot, but to no avail. It looks like the German coach is taking the opportunity of Rabiot’s almost expired contract to snap up the 23-year-old.

Rabiot has, so far, rejected all offers PSG has put on the table concerning a new deal, and it’s beginning to look like he might take the opportunity Liverpool seems ready to provide. He will run out of a contract by the end of this season but will be free to agree on a deal from another club by the end of January. If by then, he hasn’t made a decision with PSG, he could move to Merseyside.

Can Rabiot fit in Klopp's well-oiled machine?

Currently, Rabiot is getting a reasonable amount of game time, and that would generally keep most players in their respective clubs. There’s still time for so much to happen between now and the end of the mid-season transfer window. He could decide to stay, but then again, he might be looking for something Parc des Princes can’t give him.

Klopp and Rabiot have rather different personalities, but the thought of them working together would be more exciting than not for Liverpool fans. Rabiot has had disciplinary issues in the past, and Klopp has shown that such won’t be tolerated at Anfield. If I might say, Klopp has worked with some of the greats of our time, and if he could manage them effectively, he will certainly be firm with Rabiot.

Stronger support for Salah, Mané, and Firmino

On gameplay, Rabiot would bring a certain versatility that Liverpool fans have seen in Naby Keita. A mixture of the two players could lead to Liverpool dictating the midfield in nearly every game this season. Liverpool fans would love to see the qualities of a young, talented player like Rabiot can bring to Anfield, and I don’t think they’ll be disappointed.

For now, let’s watch and see whether the young star decides to stay in France or join the Premier League.

And, by the way, it's very unlikely that other clubs would stand aside and watch Liverpool take Rabiot to Anfield. Barcelona, who tried to buy the young player during the summer, will certainly be after his services, especially since he'll be free.