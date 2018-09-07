Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool aiming to land PSG star player on free transfer

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.26K   //    07 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Klopp would be hoping to get Rabiot to join Merseyside Red.

There are some rumors that the current leaders of the Premier League would like to acquire the services of the talented Adrien Rabiot to further strengthen their (rather strong) midfield.

Liverpool already put in a lot of work this summer, bringing in Fabinho from Monaco, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, and Allison Becker from AS Roma. Yet, it looks like Jurgen Klopp isn’t done creating his perfect football team.

ESPN has reported that Liverpool has made contact with Rabiot’s agent concerning a free transfer move. Jurgen Klopp, during his spell with Borussia Dortmund, tried to sign Rabiot, but to no avail. It looks like the German coach is taking the opportunity of Rabiot’s almost expired contract to snap up the 23-year-old.

Rabiot has, so far, rejected all offers PSG has put on the table concerning a new deal, and it’s beginning to look like he might take the opportunity Liverpool seems ready to provide. He will run out of a contract by the end of this season but will be free to agree on a deal from another club by the end of January. If by then, he hasn’t made a decision with PSG, he could move to Merseyside.

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Can Rabiot fit in Klopp's well-oiled machine?

Currently, Rabiot is getting a reasonable amount of game time, and that would generally keep most players in their respective clubs. There’s still time for so much to happen between now and the end of the mid-season transfer window. He could decide to stay, but then again, he might be looking for something Parc des Princes can’t give him.

Klopp and Rabiot have rather different personalities, but the thought of them working together would be more exciting than not for Liverpool fans. Rabiot has had disciplinary issues in the past, and Klopp has shown that such won’t be tolerated at Anfield. If I might say, Klopp has worked with some of the greats of our time, and if he could manage them effectively, he will certainly be firm with Rabiot.

Stronger support for Salah, Mané, and Firmino

On gameplay, Rabiot would bring a certain versatility that Liverpool fans have seen in Naby Keita. A mixture of the two players could lead to Liverpool dictating the midfield in nearly every game this season. Liverpool fans would love to see the qualities of a young, talented player like Rabiot can bring to Anfield, and I don’t think they’ll be disappointed.

For now, let’s watch and see whether the young star decides to stay in France or join the Premier League.

And, by the way, it's very unlikely that other clubs would stand aside and watch Liverpool take Rabiot to Anfield. Barcelona, who tried to buy the young player during the summer, will certainly be after his services, especially since he'll be free.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot
Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
I enjoy football. I specifically enjoy underdogs beating the obviously better team. I prefer playing football management games to football action, but I'm great at both either way. (Narcissist much!) I also enjoy writing, reading, and casually trolling Manchester United fans on the internet. Nothing personal!
Reports: Liverpool make contact with PSG star 
RELATED STORY
Fans react to news of Adrien Rabiot's possible move to...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Values - Calculation explained
RELATED STORY
Predicting all of Liverpool's upcoming fixtures for this...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most Valuable Wingers in the World right now
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us