"Liverpool were also in my thoughts" - Chelsea's Timo Werner opens up on snubbing Jurgen Klopp's team for Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has talked about nearly joining Liverpool before he signed for the west London side.

The German striker was scouted by the Reds while he was still at RB Leipzig and looked almost certain to end up at Anfield.

But he snubbed them in favor of Chelsea, sealing a €50 million transfer before lifting the Champions League title in his first season at the club.

Reflecting on the possibility of joining Liverpool, he said (via Anfield Watch):

“When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League. Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year. It was not the worst decision.”

Werner went on to win two more titles after European success - the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup - but has struggled to replicate his Leipzig form in Chelsea colors.

In 89 games, the striker has scored only 23 goals, averaging a meager 0.25 goals per game - a staggering drop from almost 0.60 goals/game he had with Leipzig.

To his credit, the 26-year-old has also chipped in with 21 assists, including one for Kai Havertz's winner in the Champions League final last year.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Timo Werner's goal (1:22) is the fastest goal ever scored by a Chelsea player in the Champions League Timo Werner's goal (1:22) is the fastest goal ever scored by a Chelsea player in the Champions League ⚽️#UCL https://t.co/wXQJop7wTo

However, Liverpool would still not have any regrets of missing out on Werner as they signed Diogo Jota from Wolves instead, who's impressed since joining.

The Portuguese striker has struck 34 goals and made nine assists from 81 appearances in all competitions,.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner heaps praise on Liverpool boss

Werner is all set to come up against Liverpool once again today in the FA Cup final.

He also lavished praise on their manager Jurgen Klopp, who enjoys a great reputation in his native Germany.

The striker further added:

"He is one of the best coaches we had in Germany. Not to attack our manager, but over the past years he won the most titles. He has a very nice personality — a personality that the German people love, because he seems like fun.

"The Germans love the types like Thomas Muller, Jurgen Klopp — they have empathy. They say what they think, and that is really important in this business, to not fake something."

Werner is aiming to win his first domestic title with Chelsea.

Edited by Ashwin