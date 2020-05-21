Kai Havertz is being courted by some of England's biggest clubs

Liverpool and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to land the signing of Kai Havertz, according to multiple sources. Bayer Leverkusen's premier attacking midfielder is being courted by several EPL clubs, with Liverpool and Chelsea in pole position to sign the youngster when the transfer window reopens.

EXC: Kai Havertz to Bayern far from a done deal. And with Leverkusen knowing the time is right to cash in, three of the PL big hitters have serious interest. England is a definite option for the German. https://t.co/ZjY46j9uHs — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) May 19, 2020

Manchester United is also set to give EPL rivals Liverpool and Chelsea stiff competition for the young German's signature. Havertz has been in exhilarating form this season and his value is on the rise.

Kai Havertz has now scored in three consecutive games:



⚽️ vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

⚽️ vs. Rangers

⚽️ vs. Werder Bremen



Picking straight back up from where he left off. pic.twitter.com/EdkzAcI6bu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 18, 2020

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to bolster their lineups with attacking potential in the upcoming transfer window and Havertz would be an excellent addition.

Kai Havertz sends a message to Liverpool and Chelsea with strong Bundesliga performance

Havertz scored 2 goals against Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen over the weekend

The Bundesliga successfully held fixtures this past weekend and Kai Havertz proved that the extended break has not had an adverse impact on his form. The youngster scored a 5-minute brace against Werder Bremen and played a leading role in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 victory.

Darren Bent, in an interview with talkSPORT, advised Kai Havertz to exclude Liverpool from his list of potential destinations. The former Spurs striker pointed out that Liverpool may not be able to accommodate the young German.

NEW: Darren Bent warns Kai Havertz about what could happen if he moves to Liverpool.https://t.co/e6feCYZ4cW — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 21, 2020

Liverpool is already heavily stacked in the final third with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane proving to be immovable objects in the lineup.

Xherdan Shaqiri also occupies a space in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad and has proven very effective as an impact player.

“He might go to Liverpool but, the way Liverpool play with (Roberto) Firmino down the middle, he might not play.”

Kai Havertz has been a revelation in the Champions League

Bent was of the opinion that a move to German giants Bayern Munich would benefit Havertz a lot more than becoming a Liverpool or a Chelsea player.

“They’ve got some great youngsters in Germany. He’s been linked to Liverpool but I can see him more going towards Bayern Munich – the same league, same country, and obviously they are top of the Bundesliga."

The enigmatic German genius, who has also been courted by the likes of Barcelona, is tipped to join either Liverpool or Chelsea in the coming months.

Chelsea has given up on its pursuit of the out-of-favour Philippe Coutinho. The club recognizes Kai Havertz as the perfect addition to the Blues squad.

Frank Lampard has identified Havertz as a potential option in midfield alongside Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Havertz would be an excellent addition to the Chelsea midfield and would make the London team's midfield an extremely potent threat.

Havertz has scored 8 goals and recorded 5 assists so far in the Bundesliga. The midfielder has been turning heads for well over a season now with his performances.

Former Germany international and Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has also advised Havertz to remain in the Bundesliga and work on his development.

With the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea circling, however, it may not be very long before we see the German star in the EPL.