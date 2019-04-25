Liverpool and United fans on Twitter react to Jesse Lingard's horrible miss in Manchester Derby

Lingard is the talk of Twitter after a horrible miss as Cityzens take home 3 points.

Manchester City defeated bitter rivals Manchester United 2-0 at the Old Trafford in the Premier League last night. Bernardo Silva started the scoring after the half time break and Leroy Sane sealed the win with another strike at the 66th minute to push Manchester City to the top of the league table.

The win against United was the 11th league win in a row for Pep Guardiola's men and it is crystal clear that the title is in City's hands. City dominated the match proceedings from the start and despite United holding their own ground, the Red Devils were simply not good enough. United got their chances, especially after City's first goal but Lingard blew it away with an outrageous miss.

Although their performance was a lot better than the shocking game against Everton which ended in a 4-0 humiliation, United succumbed to their seventh defeat in nine matches which is their worst run since 1962. United have also conceded 50 goals in Premier League this season which is the worst among the top 7 in the league so far, and Solskjaer has massive work to do in the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer was disappointed with the way they played. In the post-match interview, the United boss said:

“We got a reaction. In the end we were beaten by a better team. but we got a reaction from the fans and the players, we had a go. We had efforts, but didn’t hit the target many times. But you could see the effort ... Ultimately there was a difference in quality and that’s why they’re top of the league ... We can’t be happy with that and it’s up to us to close the gap.”

United face an uphill battle for top four spots in the Premier League here on. The Red Devils stay 6th in the Premier League, 3 points below Chelsea who are on the fourth spot with just three games to go.

But one cannot help but wonder what would have happened if Lingard didn't miss that chance?

Here's how Twitter reacted to the insane miss from Lingard:

This ball boy sums it all up pic.twitter.com/z156wyjeRT — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 24, 2019

Lingard deffo hates Liverpool through & through, deliberate miss — Joel Morris (@JMXFifa) April 24, 2019

Lingard has been Man City's best defender tonight - some great clearances 🤣🤣 #MUNMCI — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) April 24, 2019

man, Lingard must really hate Liverpool pic.twitter.com/8QY2X1Bd7Z — amadí (@amadoit__) April 24, 2019

All Manchester United and Liverpool fans are that boy in the background after seeing that open net miss from dancing wizard lingard.#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/FLTigsYHj1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 24, 2019

That Lingard miss ffs! If Liverpool fans despised him before God knows what they think now — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 24, 2019

Jessie Lingard proving everyone right again about being the most overrated player in the history of football .. #mcimun — LFC (@RockyKlopp) April 24, 2019

70+ mins of Jesse Lingard attempting to play football pic.twitter.com/gVYaV4vlT2 — ‏ً (@R9shad) April 24, 2019

Distractions off the pitch are hindering Lingard it's been clearly evident this season with his terrible form. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 24, 2019

Jesse Lingard is older than Pogba, Lukaku, Fred, Pereirra & Shaw but still plays like he's just been promoted from the academy. He'll miss easy chances, run around aimlessly & post dancing videos the next day. Not worthy of a squad player. — * (@UtdInMyBlood) April 24, 2019

Lingard missed a sitter.



De Gea concedes a near post shot.



De Gea pushes the ball into his own net.



Fred gets paid to play Professional Football.



100% Fixed. #MUNMCI — ScouserChris (@ScouserChris89_) April 24, 2019

What is the point of Jesse Lingard? — Clinical Liz is Elite (@lizocg1) April 24, 2019

Lingard's hates liverpool more than he loves United! ☺ #MUNMIC — Gech David Beckham (@getaswhailu) April 24, 2019