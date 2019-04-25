Liverpool and United fans on Twitter react to Jesse Lingard's horrible miss in Manchester Derby
Manchester City defeated bitter rivals Manchester United 2-0 at the Old Trafford in the Premier League last night. Bernardo Silva started the scoring after the half time break and Leroy Sane sealed the win with another strike at the 66th minute to push Manchester City to the top of the league table.
The win against United was the 11th league win in a row for Pep Guardiola's men and it is crystal clear that the title is in City's hands. City dominated the match proceedings from the start and despite United holding their own ground, the Red Devils were simply not good enough. United got their chances, especially after City's first goal but Lingard blew it away with an outrageous miss.
Although their performance was a lot better than the shocking game against Everton which ended in a 4-0 humiliation, United succumbed to their seventh defeat in nine matches which is their worst run since 1962. United have also conceded 50 goals in Premier League this season which is the worst among the top 7 in the league so far, and Solskjaer has massive work to do in the summer transfer window.
Ole Gunner Solskjaer was disappointed with the way they played. In the post-match interview, the United boss said:
“We got a reaction. In the end we were beaten by a better team. but we got a reaction from the fans and the players, we had a go. We had efforts, but didn’t hit the target many times. But you could see the effort ... Ultimately there was a difference in quality and that’s why they’re top of the league ... We can’t be happy with that and it’s up to us to close the gap.”
United face an uphill battle for top four spots in the Premier League here on. The Red Devils stay 6th in the Premier League, 3 points below Chelsea who are on the fourth spot with just three games to go.
But one cannot help but wonder what would have happened if Lingard didn't miss that chance?
