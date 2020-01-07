Liverpool announce multi-year deal with Nike as their official kit supplier from the 2020-21 season

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool kits are currently being supplied by New Balance

Liverpool have announced leading apparel company, Nike, as their official kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

Also Read: 3 players Liverpool must look to sign this January transfer window

Reds set to end their association with New Balance

The official partnership will begin in June next year and will see the American multi-national company produce and supply all of the Reds' playing and training wear from next summer. The association coincides with the club's move into a new training facility in Kirkby for the 2020-21 season.

#LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020-21. https://t.co/eqJlwZat12 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020

Speaking about the affiliation, Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan, said,

"Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products."

He added,

"We’d like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future."

Advertisement

New Balance has been the Reds' official supplier since 2015 and has produced kits that have been incredibly popular among the Anfield faithful. The US sportswear manufacturer, that presently supplies kits on a £45 million-per-year contract, will cut their ties with the Merseyside giants after they lost a legal battle over a multimillion-pound sponsorship deal with the club in October last year.

Nike's Ben Hoyt also expressed his delight at the new partnership saying,

"Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity. The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.

"We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design."

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog