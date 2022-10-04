Liverpool and Arsenal linked Ismael Bennacer snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names dream 5-a-side team

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer has revealed his five-a-side dream team and snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo from the same.

The Algeria international was asked to name an ideal five-a-side team on Twitter and he promptly responded.

Bennacer chose former Rossoneri legend Dida in goal. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and lifted eight titles with Milan, including two in the Champions League.

In defense, he chose another Milan great, Paolo Maldini, an all-time legend. The Italian made over 900 appearances for Il Diavolo over the course of his terrific 25-year senior career.

Widely considered one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, Maldini lifted 26 titles for the club, including seven Serie A and five Champions League medals.

Bennacer's choice for midfielder was Paris Saint-Germain maestro Marco Verratti. The Italian is known for his exceptional passing range, vision and exemplary work ethic.

Playing right off the striker in his formation was Lionel Messi. With almost 800 career goals and over 30 career trophies, the Argentine is hailed as one of the greatest of all time.

A record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he stunned the world with a shock exit from Barcelona last year due to the club's financial issues. He then joined PSG, and following a difficult first year, has conjured his best form this time around.

In the striker's role, Bennacer chose Ronaldo, the Brazilian who fired the Canaries to World Cup glory in 2002 with a spectacular brace in the finals.

O Fenômeno made over 400 appearances in Europe with Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven, netting 272 goals and lifting 10 titles. He's also a two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Portuguese Ronaldo, however, failed to make the cut. This is despite his phenomenal goalscoring record throughout a prolific career for club and country while bagging numerous collective and individual titles.

The Manchester United forward has won five Ballons d'Or and it all-time top scorer in world football with over 816 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's role has reduced at Manchester United under Ten Hag

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions, becoming the top scorer for Manchester United last season following a sensational return. However, he has struggled to replicate that form this term.

In eight appearances, he's struck just once, with a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag has limited the Portugal captain to just 378 minutes of action so far, starting him in just three matches so far.

Ronaldo, 37, is not capable of posting ridiculous stats like before as age has certainly caught up with him. However, his poor form has become a cause for concern for his club and country.

