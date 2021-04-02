Liverpool to battle Barcelona for Olympique Lyon star - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Liverpool are interested in signing Olympique Lyon star Memphis Depay and have joined the race to sign the player in the summer.

After a poor spell with Manchester United, Memphis Depay moved to Olympique Lyon, where he has turned his fortunes around. He has been a key player for the French side and has been pivotal in the race for their first Ligue 1 title since 2008. Depay has scored 14 goals and contributed nine assists in the league so far.

Liverpool are one of two clubs interested in signing Memphis Depay, according to reports #LFC https://t.co/jkRCsd6Qsp pic.twitter.com/WIbEhOHhYL — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 1, 2021

The Netherlands international has caught the eyes of clubs across Europe, with Barcelona amongst the clubs linked with the Lyon player. Depay was on the verge of joining Barcelona last summer, but a move failed to materialize, forcing him to stay in the Ligue 1 for another season.

Depay's contract expires this summer, and according to reports, he is keen on a new challenge and will not be extending his stay with Lyon. Liverpool have now joined the race for the 27-year-old and will battle the likes of Barcelona for the player's signature.

Liverpool looking to strengthen their attack in the summer

Liverpool will aim to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

After struggling for results this season, Liverpool will aim to strengthen their attack as they prepare for next season. The Merseyside club have been liked with a plethora of players including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo De Paul and Leeds United’s Raphinha in recent weeks.

Memphis Depay could be surprise Liverpool transfer to repeat Mohamed Salah move#LFC https://t.co/jwGkDnQ9tz — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 31, 2021

Memphis Depay is the latest forward linked with a move to Liverpool as he is one of the big-name players who will be without a contract in the summer. Signing Depay up will be an excellent piece of business for Liverpool as he has been impressive for Lyon this season.

However, a possible stumbling block in Liverpool’s chase for the Lyon man is his preference for a move to Barcelona, where he will be reunited with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.