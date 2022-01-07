Liverpool 'big admirers' of 25-year-old wanted by Fabinho at Anfield: Reports

According to Peter O'Rourke, Liverpool are "big admirers" of Leeds United winger Raphinha. The 25-year-old is currently being tailed by several clubs, including the Reds.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich reportedly reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian for a whopping €50m (around £42m) deal. However, reports also confirm that Raphinha will not be pushing for a move to the German club this month.

Furthermore, O'Rourke has pointed out how Liverpool have upped the ante to bring Raphinha to Anfield. However, they face stiff competition from other interested clubs.

Here's what O'Rourke said:

"He figures on the list of a lot of clubs. The likes of Liverpool, big admirers of the Brazilian."

Former Porto and Barcelona midfielder Deco, who now represents Raphinha, confirmed the aforementioned report as far back as October 2021.

"Liverpool do like him and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season."

Interestingly, Liverpool's Fabinho has also commented on Raphinha's performances since his arrival in the Premier League in 2020. He said:

"Since he arrived in the Premier League, he has had very good performances and highlights. For Liverpool, I was hoping that would happen. But in the end, he stayed with Leeds."

Raphinha has been a goal threat ever since his arrival at Leeds from Rennes back in 2020. He has scored eight goals in 17 appearances. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.1 shots per match and remains a threat to full-backs thanks to his effortless dribbling abilities. He's registered an impressive 2.4 dribbles per game, which is also the most in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Leeds are in a precarious condition right now. They sit in 16th place and have only won one out of their last five Premier League games, reiterating why Bielsa is keen to keep Raphinha from leaving at this crucial juncture.

Raphinha is among several other players Liverpool are eyeing to bolster their squad

Another name on Liverpool's wish-list is Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder has been making headlines ever since he made the switch to Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham City FC.

Although several other European clubs are interested in the youngster, reports suggest Liverpool are the frontrunners in acquiring his services.

Liverpool are close to completing a £60 million move for Porto star Luis Diaz, according to The Sun. Liverpool are said to have identified Porto winger Luis Diaz as a possible target to help them resolve their Africa Cup of Nations crisis in January.

Robert Lewandowski still wishes to play in the Premier League. The striker has scored a record 30 goals in just 25 games for Bayern Munich this season.

With Lewandowski's contract set to expire in 2023, it's unsurprising that the Bundesliga champions want to lock down his future.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, wish to acquire the Polish international's services.

At Dortmund, Klopp worked with the Poland international, 33, and the two won two German titles together. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still holds him in high regard.

Liverpool are currently heavily reliant on Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. Diogo Jota has produced some fine moments since his arrival at Anfield in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Roberto Firmino has looked devoid of any creativity and has been far from a reliable starter for Liverpool. Thus, the aforementioned players will not only bolster Liverpool's attack, but will also add a great deal of depth to Klopp's XI.

