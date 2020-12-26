Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits difficulty in managing Mohamed Salah due to the player's lofty self-expectations

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the man management of marquee players such as Mohamed Salah is difficult due to the standards he sets for himself.

The German mastermind rubbished rumors surrounding Salah's probable transfer away from Liverpool, after the winger spoke highly of legendary clubs in Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Klopp revealed that there is no problem between Liverpool's talisman and himself, and argued why Salah would leave the Premier League holders to move elsewhere.

There was a supposed idea of dissatisfaction after Salah was left on the bench in Liverpool's thumping 7-0 win over Crystal Palace. He did come on to score two and create one in the space of 19 minutes.

"The only reason to leave Liverpool is the weather," says Klopp

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot once again

Salah has netted 13 goals in as many Premier League games, with confidence and sharpness on his side.

Lofty expectations are evident for a player of his caliber, and Klopp feels it's not easy managing the likes of Salah. He said:

“It is challenging to manage players in general because they are all human beings. It is challenging in a good way. That is my job. The thing with footballers is they need to be extremely confident, then they can play their best football. Being extremely confident makes you a special person but not always the easiest to deal with every day. So far there has been no problem. I do not see there being a problem in the future.”

Liverpool are arguably one of the best teams in the world at the moment. They have a large pool of talented players, both young and experienced, while the club is extremely well run due to Klopp.

The Reds have also opened up a four-point lead at the top of the PL table and are presently the favorites to land the title for the second year in a row.

Klopp questioned why anyone would want to leave this well-oiled Liverpool system, stating:

“We could all look for something else if we want, but I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money – maybe not the most in the world, but we pay good – and we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters."

The Liverpool boss further reiterated Salah's comments on his future, mentioning that there is nothing concrete.

“The only thing he said was ‘We shall see’ and about Liverpool it is in the club’s hands. It is true 100 per cent and it is about having talks about the future. It is really all fine. Mo is a very important player for me, obviously, but this story around is not,” Klopp concluded.

Salah will most likely start against West Brom after being rested for majority of the last game. Liverpool host the Baggies tomorrow at Anfield.

