Supercomputer predicts where Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal will finish in the Premier League

A supercomputer has predicted that Liverpool will retain the Premier League title, according to the Sun (via Sportbible). It has also predicted that Leicester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will finish in the top 4.

Surprisingly, Manchester City and Tottenham are predicted to finish at 8th and 7th position by the end of the season.

Liverpool sit at the top of the league table, and are four points ahead of second-placed Leicester City.

Arsenal have struggled this season and will be under a lot of pressure when they face Chelsea

Liverpool's predicted title triumph will please the club's fans, with the club seen as the favourites to win the English Premier League title.

The supercomputer has predicted a second-place finish for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, who have done well to get the results so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have been predicted to finish 3rd.

Meanwhile, there is more misery in store for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, if the predictions are to be believed. They currently languish in the 15th position in the league table, and will apparently finish the season in 16th position.

Liverpool have been in fine form so far, and thrashed Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 7-0 last Saturday. The attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were in fine form that day. Salah sits at the top of the scoring charts, with 13 goals in 13 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp: “If this year has taught us all one thing, today is not about what is under your Christmas tree but who is standing around it with you. We have seen how life can change so quickly, so today appreciate every second, we spend with loved ones.” #awlfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/C6gtBgZsBm — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 25, 2020

Due to Manchester City's slow start and Tottenham Hotspur slowing down, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United could prove to be unlikely title challengers for Liverpool. The Red Devils are five points behind Liverpool but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, it has been a struggle so far for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side look short on confidence, with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in poor form.

Mikel Arteta has started dropping statistics 👀 pic.twitter.com/Am5BKn9vcM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2020

Arteta is under immense pressure to turn things around, amid rumours that German coach Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as manager. Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea on boxing day.

Chelsea who are currently 5th on the Premier League table are backed to qualify for the Champions League once again and finish 4th. Chelsea spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window and Frank Lampard will be expecting The Blues to kick on and put in good performances.

The supercomputer has also predicted that Burnley, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion will be relegated. Sheffield United are yet to win a game in the league, while West Bromwich Albion sacked Slaven Bilic recently and appointed th experienced Sam Allardyce as manager.

Things look rosy for Liverpool right now. With players like Diogo Jota and Thiago yet to return from injury, Klopp's side should have a positive outlook.

