Reports: Liverpool to break club transfer record for £50m Bundesliga star

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Naby Keita

Naby Keita (R) has been one of the stars of RB Leipzig’s incredible Bundesliga season this year

What’s the story?

Liverpool are leading the chase for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to a report from Goal’s Melissa Reddy. Jurgen Klopp is desperate to add the high-energy Guinean to his midfield as the Reds take on the UEFA Champions League next season. Liverpool are prepared to even break their club transfer record to tempt Leipzig into selling, which would see the Reds part with a staggering £50 million for the 22-year-old.

In case you didn’t know...

Naby Keita signed for RB Leipzig last summer from sister club Red Bull Salzburg. The Guinean has quickly become one of the best players in the Bundesliga as Leipzig finished second in the 2017/17 season. With 8 goals and 8 assists so far this season, Keita has quickly become one of the most sought after players in the world, with multiple top clubs vying for his signature.

Also Read: Scout Report: Naby Keita, RB Leipzig's young midfielder

The heart of the matter

RB Leipzig are cash-rich and have previously voiced their opposition to sell Keita, especially since the Bundesliga upstarts have confirmed their participation in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a 2nd place finish. Leipzig chairman Oliver Mintzlaff said, "We have decided that we will not sell any player from our starting line-up. [Sporting director] Ralf Rangnick told this to our team at the end of the season. We will keep our team together and keep on developing."

However, Jurgen Klopp is prepared to smash Liverpool’s transfer record (£35 million for Andy Carroll from Newcastle United) to tempt Leipzig into parting with one of their most prized possessions. Liverpool also have a key advantage in the fact that Keita shares the same agency as Reds’ star Sadio Mane, who was accommodated by Liverpool by building a prayer room at Melwood, the training centre.

The report states that Jurgen Kloop is keen on Keita occupying the box-to-box role, with Keita also able to play in an advanced role that has seem him involved in 16 goals this season.

Also Read: 10 most valuable U-23 midfielders in the world

Video:

Author’s Take:

Naby Keita is one of the best young midfielders in the world, and with the transfer market set to go crazy – £50 million might seem like a bargain for a midfielder who seems tailor-made for Klopp’s gegenpressing. Leipzig do have no earthly reason to sell, as his value could skyrocket further next season in the UEFA Champions League, which could see the Reds miss out.