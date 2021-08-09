Liverpool vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Liverpool will round off their preparations for the new Premier League campaign on Tuesday when they take on Spanish side Osasuna at Anfield.

The Reds have managed just one win from their five friendly games this season and will aim to end their pre-season on a high note.

Liverpool failed to return to winning ways on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

In an entertaining contest, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 13th minute, but Alex Berenguer leveled the scores in the 53rd minute to force a share of the spoils.

This followed Liverpool's disappointing 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last Thursday.

Liverpool have now managed one win from their last five games this season, picking up three draws and losing once.

Jürgen Klopp will hope his side can turn a corner in this game as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Norwich next Saturday.

In contrast, Osasuna have enjoyed a blistering pre-season run so far.

They have picked up five wins from their five outings this season, including a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad last time out.

In that encounter, Croatian forward Ante Budimir scored on either side of William Jose’s equalizer before Jaume Grau completed the rout in the 78th minute.

Head coach Jagoba Arrasate will so far be impressed with his side's performances at both ends of the pitch.

Los Rojillos have been in fine goalscoring form of late, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.

Liverpool vs Osasuna Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming for a brilliant start to their rivalry.

Liverpool Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Osasuna Team News

Liverpool

The Reds suffered a huge injury blow against Athletic Club as Scottish full-back Andrew Robertson was hauled off midway through the game with an ankle problem. Thiago Alcântara's participation in this match is in doubt.

Injured: Andrew Robertson

Doubtful: Thiago Alcântara

Suspended: None

Osasuna

Osasuna will be without the services of Aridane Hernandez, Rober Ibanez, Cote and Iker Benito due to injuries. Midfielder Jon Moncayola remains unavailable following his exploits at the Olympics with the Spanish football team.

Injured: Aridane Hernandez, Rober Ibanez, Cote, Iker Benito

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jon Moncayola

Liverpool vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas; Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai Dufur, David Garcia, Olier; Lucas Torro; Ruben Garcia, Darko Brasanac, Barbero, Kike Barja; Ante Budimir

Liverpool vs Osasuna Prediction

With several key players returning to full fitness, Liverpool have a clear advantage in terms of squad strength and experience. However, the visitors are the more in-form side heading into the game on a blistering run of five straight victories.

We predict Osasuna will cancel out the efforts of the Reds and hold out for a draw.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Osasuna

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Peter P