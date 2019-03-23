Liverpool can win Premier League and Champions League, says former star

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool star, Patrik Berger believes that the Reds are well placed to win the Premier League and the Champions League double.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, two points above their closest rivals Manchester City, who played a game less than the Reds. The Reds were last crowned as the Champions of England in 1990 but are in a strong position to end that drought this campaign.

The Merseysiders are also in a brilliant form in the Champions League and have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament by beating Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's troops reached the finals of the competition last season but lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the finals.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Patrick Beger said that Liverpool are in a strong position to win the double this season.

He said:

“I think they can easily win the league and they can win the Champions League too. They're in a good spot in both competitions.

“Porto is a very good draw for them. It's still going to be tough but I think the boys can do it. I think they are going to do it and they will be in the semi-final of the Champions League."

He further elaborated:

“Obviously in the league, they have to play every game as a cup final in order to be the champions at the end of the season. I think they need to win every single game.

“[But] they can win the league and the Champions League. I don't see why they can't win the double this season.”

What's next?

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next before playing Southampton at the St Mary's stadium on April 6. The Reds will resume their Champions League campaign against FC Porto on April 10. If they continue their good run, Liverpool has a good chance of clinching both the domestic and European trophies.

