×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool can win Premier League and Champions League, says former star

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
23 Mar 2019, 18:58 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool star, Patrik Berger believes that the Reds are well placed to win the Premier League and the Champions League double.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, two points above their closest rivals Manchester City, who played a game less than the Reds. The Reds were last crowned as the Champions of England in 1990 but are in a strong position to end that drought this campaign.

The Merseysiders are also in a brilliant form in the Champions League and have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament by beating Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's troops reached the finals of the competition last season but lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the finals.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Patrick Beger said that Liverpool are in a strong position to win the double this season.

He said:

“I think they can easily win the league and they can win the Champions League too. They're in a good spot in both competitions.
“Porto is a very good draw for them. It's still going to be tough but I think the boys can do it. I think they are going to do it and they will be in the semi-final of the Champions League."

He further elaborated:

Advertisement
“Obviously in the league, they have to play every game as a cup final in order to be the champions at the end of the season. I think they need to win every single game.
“[But] they can win the league and the Champions League. I don't see why they can't win the double this season.”

What's next?

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next before playing Southampton at the St Mary's stadium on April 6. The Reds will resume their Champions League campaign against FC Porto on April 10. If they continue their good run, Liverpool has a good chance of clinching both the domestic and European trophies.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Liverpool news: 'I am ready to sacrifice my Champions League dream for league title', says Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah ready to sacrifice Champions League dream for Premier League title
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League records Liverpool can break this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Reds linked with Serie A youngster, Liverpool star on the prospect of facing another English team in the Champions League and more: March 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: The Reds still confident of Premier League success, says Alisson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Liverpool have upper hand over Manchester City in Premier League race, says former England striker
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Hits and misses from gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Premier league: Liverpool vs Man City - Who will win the Premier League Title Race?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us