Liverpool chairman Tom Werner had his say about the current situation. (Picture source: Sportskeeda)

English Premier League ( EPL ) leaders Liverpool's chairman Tom Werner spoke to AP's Rob Harris as Project Restart plans have intensified in recent days.

This week was supposed to be one of celebration for the Reds, who were six points away from their first EPL title since 1990. However, the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically halted things over the past three months - everything is up in the air.

This week has seen EPL clubs return to small-sided group training sessions for the first time since March, rather than finishing their final round of matchday fixtures.

Instead of lifting the EPL troophy alongside Liverpool's record-breaking team, Werner is analysing health procedures to ensure a safe return to football.

22 - Liverpool have now won their last 22 Premier League home games, the longest such winning run in English top-flight history. Catch. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/PJ4Mb6y1YW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

EPL leaders Liverpool's chairman Werner speaks

As quoted by apnews.com, Werner said: "Reading through protocols I'm trying to absorb the words that I never thought I knew a month ago. Social distancing... all this stuff."

The prospect of a "null and void" season was initially on the table but an idea that had quickly been shot down, as Liverpool's hard work - and that of other EPL clubs - wasn't worth cancelling with nine matches remaining. Werner was in reflective mood.

"There's a hole in so many people's lives. Football is central to their dreams and their hopes and certainly, as regards Liverpool, we are playing magnificent football and just a couple of matches away from winning the trophy.

"But I do put it in perspective... people are suffering, whether they have lost loved ones, are sick or are dealing with this unemployment."

On Saturday May 23, the UK recorded 2,959 new COVID-19 cases and a further 282 deaths - taking the death toll to 36,675 people across the nation.

When quizzed on the prospect of resuming play at some stage next month - reportedly June 20 - he's still hopeful that EPL action resumes, just as they have in Germany's Bundesliga.

"There's going to be a tiny element of risk, but this is a very healthy group... and there's going to be frequent testing. Most importantly, if the scientists and the government feel it's unsafe, then there will be no football. But hopefully we can figure out a way to play."

His comments come a day after the EPL confirmed two people from two clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing, including one Bournemouth player.

We can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19.#afcb statement 👇https://t.co/1W2yyAXVA1 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2020

In France, the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were ended last month. It meant Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions, while also deciding the fate of sides in relegation and promotion places across the two divisions.

Werner believes the EPL returning would boost the nation's morale, something Newcastle's Danny Rose vehemently denied earlier this month.

"The more important thing is if we can figure out a way to get these matches played because I think it would be good for the country. It will be a boost for people's morale and give them something to look forward to, and a return to normality."

You can watch the interview with Werner here: