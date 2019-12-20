Liverpool confirm Minamino signing, Arteta to be announced as Arsenal manager on Friday and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup, 20th December 2019

Takumi Minamino has signed a five-year deal with Liverpool

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League today.

Reds sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Japanese sensation Takumi Minamino after they triggered the £7.25 million release clause in his contract with Red Bull Salzburg. The 24-year-old penned a five-year deal with the reigning European champions and will join the club when the transfer window officially opens on January 1st.

The former Cerezo Osaka star, who has enjoyed phenomenal form in the Austrian Bundesliga, has long been on Jurgen Klopp's transfer list as part of his search for a supplement to his lethal front three comprising of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Speaking after the announcement, Minamino said,

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true. I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League with this club."

Our newest Red 🤩🔴https://t.co/Ery1nB5dXi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

Minamino is expected to make his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup against Everton on January 5th.

Mikel Arteta to be announced as Arsenal manager on Friday

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Mikel Arteta is scheduled to be announced as the permanent manager of Arsenal on Friday, with the North London giants having postponed their scheduled press conference with Freddie Ljungberg on Thursday afternoon in anticipation of the big announcement.

Mikel Arteta gave an emotional speech to Man City players/staff at Etihad Campus this morning before leaving to complete formalities of appointment as Arsenal head coach. #MCFC training taking place now without him. Arteta to be presented by #AFC on Friday https://t.co/Q57Wg3ra2i — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 19, 2019

The Spaniard reportedly gave an emotional speech as part of his farewell to the staff and players at Manchester City, where he served as assistant manager for three-and-a-half years, on Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old is currently awaiting the completion of the final terms of his agreement, which includes the compensation package to the Citizens, before integrating into his new role at the Emirates.

Carlo Ancelotti edges closer to Everton job after Napoli contract termination

According to Sky Sports, Carlo Ancelotti has taken one step closer to his appointment as Everton manager after his legal team reached an agreement with Napoli over the termination of his contract with the Italian giants.

The 60-year-old, who was dismissed by the Serie A outfit earlier this month, will reportedly meet Napoli representatives to sign the documents that will conclude his contract soon.

The former Chelsea boss has been offered a four-and-a-half-year contract at Everton and is expected to be presented as the manager at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ancelotti, who is set to be assisted by his son Davide Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson, will replace Marco Silva as manager of the Merseyside club after having reached an agreement in principle earlier this month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang desperate to leave the Emirates in search of trophies

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

According to The Independent, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is desperate to leave the Emirates in search of a club that can better challenge for top trophies.

The Gabonese striker, who has shown no desire to extend his current contract, is not the only player reconsidering their future at the club as the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka are also thinking about an exit.

The report further claims that the atmosphere within the club could force soon-to-be manager Mikel Arteta into either convincing the key players to stay or leading a massive overhaul at the club.

