3 reasons why Liverpool should sign RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner

Timo Werner, who is currently the face of RB Leipzig's title charge under Julian Naglesmann, has emerged as one of the stand-out forwards in European football in recent years and has subsequently caught the attention of big clubs across the continent.

The former VfB Stuttgart man was heavily linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool last summer but all speculation came to an end after he pledged his commitment to Leipzig by signing a contract extension. While the Merseyside giants have re-ignited their pursuit of the forward in time for the January transfer window, their Bavarian counterparts have reportedly stepped out of the race.

Fellow Premier League titans, Chelsea, are also reported to be competing for the German's signature as Frank Lampard is keen on strengthening his squad after the club's transfer ban was reduced earlier this month.

The departure of the Bundesliga sensation is believed to be around the corner especially after Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche recently confirmed that the club have made an official bid for RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland.

Having said that, we take a look at three reasons why Liverpool should put in their best efforts to procure the services of Timo Werner in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 He would be perfect to supplement Liverpool's lethal front-three

Liverpool may boast of arguably the most-feared attacking trio in Europe but there have been growing concerns over their depth in the positions up-front and the strength of their bench in recent months.

While Daniel Sturridge has left Anfield after the expiration of his contract over the summer, the likes of Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster and Naby Keita are yet to reach the stage where they can start as viable options for the attacking positions without there being a decline in standards.

This is where a natural striker like Timo Werner comes into the picture - the German international shares a number of similarities with Jurgen Klopp's famed trio especially when it comes to his movement on the pitch. His versatility also makes him the perfect candidate if the club need to give one of their first-choice attackers a breather or replace any of them in case of injury. Furthermore, he would not only be providing the Reds with rotation options but he would also inject much-needed competition for the starting spots.

Werner's signing should be a priority if Liverpool want to maintain their lead in the Premier League and a player of his calibre could just be what they need to maintain their quality up-front in the absence of any of the front-three regulars.

