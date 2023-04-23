Liverpool cool interest in top target due to massive asking price: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the race to snap up RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 21, has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the world since the turn of the year. Due to his stellar performances at both club and country level, he has popped up on a host of European giants' radar.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have decided to cool their transfer interest in Gvardiol ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. They deem his asking price of £80 million, including add-ons, to be too expensive.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid are keen to snap up Gvardiol this summer. However, Spurs seem to share the Reds' opinion on the Croatian's hefty price tag.

The Reds are currently in the market for a new centre-back as a number of players are expected to depart this summer. Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips are likely to secure permanent moves away from Anfield. Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg's respective futures are still up in the air considering their lackluster performances this season.

To properly revamp their backline, Liverpool have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka and Chelsea ace Levi Colwill as alternative targets. Ndicka is set to be available on a free transfer this summer. Colwill, meanwhile, has turned a lot of heads due to his brilliant performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this campaign.

Gvardiol, on the other hand, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored three goals, including two in the UEFA Champions League, in 36 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig so far.

Liverpool eye move for Getafe goalkeeper David Soria: Reports

The Reds are keen to sign David Soria this summer.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Getafe star David Soria as a second-choice shot-stopper this summer. They have been keeping tabs on the player since the turn of the year.

Soria, 30, penned a new contract until June 2026 at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez a while ago. However, Jurgen Klopp's outfit could launch a move for him by activating his affordable release clause of around £9 million.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested in adding Soria to their squad in the near future.

Soria, who is a two-time UEFA Europa League winner, has been a regular starter for Getafe since arriving from Sevilla for £3 million in 2018. He has registered 65 clean sheets in 176 overall matches for his club so far.

