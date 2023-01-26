Liverpool defender Andy Robertson explains why Mohamed Salah is not part of leadership group

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has explained why Mohamed Salah is not a part of the Reds' leadership group.

Jurgen Klopp introduced the idea of a leadership group back in 2018. Virgil van Dijk was handed the responsibility of being third in command behind skipper Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner.

At the moment, Liverpool's leadership group consists of six players, with Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold also brought into the mix.

While reflecting on the leadership group and their roles, Scotland international Andy Robertson has revealed why Mohamed Salah is not part of the group.

Salah is one of the most experienced footballers at Anfield right now and has been at the club longer than the likes of Alisson and Van Dijk, who are both part of the group.

Regarded as one of the best players in the world, Salah joined Liverpool during the same transfer window in 2017 as Robertson.

However, he is still not part of the leadership group, which is somewhat surprising considering he also captains the Egypt international team.

Robertson has now claimed that Salah is a leader in the dressing room even though he is not part of the leadership group.

The Scotsman has also claimed that Salah sets the bar high for everyone with his extraordinary ability and consistency. He said on the 'We are Liverpool’ podcast, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Maybe Mo, but Mo is the leader of his country. That's the benefit, we have so many captains.

"We have international captains, and Mo is one of the biggest leaders in our changing room without being in the leadership group.

"He helps us all. He sets standards by being one of the best players in the world."

Salah has been the talisman for the Reds since his £36.5 million move from AS Roma and has won a total of seven trophies.

He has scored 173 goals and provided 69 assists in 283 games for the Merseyside giants till date.

Liverpool summer signing set to leave club in January due to lack of game time

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is reportedly set to depart the Reds on a short-term loan deal in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The young Scotsman has struggled to establish himself as a part of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans since arriving from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4 million last summer.

The 19-year-old has made just two appearances for the Merseyside giants so far and has looked quite decent.

The Scotland international earned rave reviews last season thanks to his offensive output for Aberdeen.

He scored one goal and produced nine assists in 33 matches last season for the Scottish Premiership outfit and was also named the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

As reported by Caught Offside, Ramsay has emerged as a loan target for Swansea City in January, who are aiming to finish in an EFL Championship play-off spot this campaign.

