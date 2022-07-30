Liverpool defender Joe Gomez changes shirt number ahead of new Premier League campaign

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has changed his squad number for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old has ditched the number 12 and will now wear 2 on the back of his shirt. His new number was on show during the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

The Reds announced on their official website that supporters who have already purchased the previous number will be personally reimbursed by Gomez. The English defender recently signed a new five-year deal at the club.

Gomez joined the Merseyside club in 2015 and has since played 142 times for the club, with his time at Anfield being ravaged by relentless injury problems.

The England defender has only made 15 Premier League appearances in the past two seasons. He has fallen down Jurgen Klopp's pecking order at the club, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all ahead of him.

Gomez will become the first Liverpool player to wear 2 since Nathaniel Clyne, who left Anfield for Crystal Palace in 2020.

Liverpool defender describes Joe Gomez as 'the best English centre-back around'

The former Charlton wonderkid hasn't played for his country since August 2020, with his injury woes leading Gareth Southgate to trust other options instead.

However, with several of England's centre-backs struggling for form and gametime, Gomez will be hopeful of making Southgate's squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Since signing his new deal, Virgil van Dijk has sung the praises of his teammate, who he feels is potentially England's best centre-half. The Dutch international told Liverpool's official website:

"We spoke about it before he signed the deal and I'm just very happy that he's staying at the club, staying with me. Also, I'm happy for the club that he's signed."

He added:

"He is, in my opinion, [one of] if not the best English centre-back around. Obviously, we've both been very unlucky with the injuries we had. Obviously, his time will come again and hopefully this season he can show that."

