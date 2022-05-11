Liverpool defy the odds at Villa Park to keep Premier League dream alive

The reaction of Liverpool's players, their manager, and their supporters at full-time at Villa Park said all that needed to be heard - the Premier League title race is not over yet.

Given the taxing and exacting kind of assessment in the bowels of Birmingham on Tuesday night, it would have been easy for the Reds to have accepted their fate in the 59th game of a seemingly never-ending season.

Over an hour had been played and Steven Gerrard had remained true to his pre-match word. He was there to win the game for Aston Villa. His legendary status at his boyhood club - the opposition for the night - meant nothing.

Despite having little to play for, the Villans gave their all on the night, dragging the Reds into the kind of dogfight they would have preferred to avoid in the circumstances. For that, full credit must go to Gerrard and his coaching staff. It was an easy story to write had Villa been swatted aside by a title-chasing Liverpool. No, they were made to work for these points.

With Fabinho having already been forced off with a muscle injury and Liverpool having the FA Cup final to come later this week as well as a UEFA Champions League showpiece on the horizon, it would have been easy for the Reds to have huffed, puffed and concluded that this was just one game too many. City supporters were rubbing their hands at what would have been viewed as mission accomplished.

With just the Premier League left to win for Pep Guardiola, a Liverpool draw would have strengthened their grip on the title. City need it more than their rivals at this point. It is salvation that keeps them from post-season inquests and talk of abject failure.

Liverpool, for all their toiling in the league, can find solace and success via the cup routes. A first FA Cup since 2006 will be eyed later this week and European Cup No.7 is firmly in the sights in Paris against a creaking Real Madrid on May 28.

Complete those alongside a first League Cup in 10 years and it will rank among some of the very best campaigns Anfield has ever seen. Truly. There are, then, other fish to fry for Jurgen Klopp, if not necessarily bigger ones to serve up on the plate than the Premier League.

But as it looked like the Reds might have finally run out of steam, the sinews were stretched just that bit further. An attempt at a clearance cannoned off Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota fed Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane did the rest on 65 minutes.

A craned neck and a glanced header later, Liverpool had their winning goal. One that took them back level with the champions at the top of the table. At this point, the Premier League would just be the biggest of added bonuses for Liverpool.

FA Cup and Champions League destiny remain in their own hands but relying on favors from elsewhere was always going to be the case when they looked up at the 14-point deficit to City back in mid-January. Nothing has changed on that score, even if there is less room for error from Guardiola's men.

"The players' quality, character and mentality are the reason why we are where we are," Klopp said in the Villa Park press room after the game. "I am not surprised they are able to do what they do but I don't take it for granted. I am really proud of what they have done tonight. It was massive.

"We are still chasing like mad and honestly we have worked brilliantly and the boys are invited to follow that path. So yes we don't waste energy thinking that hopefully they lose, we just know we have to win and that hasn't changed at all."

The message was clear: Liverpool are still fighting. City would be wise to take note.

