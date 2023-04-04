Liverpool enter race to sign Chelsea-linked midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has been linked with Chelsea of late.

Lavia, 19, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfield prospects in Europe this season. He joined Southampton from Manchester City for an initial fee of £10.5 million last summer. Since then, the teen has registered a goal and an assist in 25 matches across all competitions for Southampton.

A right-footed central operator blessed with pace and power, the one-cap Belgium international has popped up on a host of Premier League clubs' radar this season. With the Saints struggling in the relegation zone, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been monitoring the midfielder's development.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to provide competition to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Lavia in the upcoming summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side have identified the former Anderlecht youth player as a perfect addition to their ranks due to his ideal age and ball-winning profile.

Manchester City are also interested in re-signing their academy graduate ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, the Cityzens' £40 million buy-back clause can only be activated in the summer of 2024.

Lavia, who has a contract until June 2027 at St. Mary's Stadium, could emerge as a potential first-choice option should he join Liverpool in the future. Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are considered to be past their best, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are set to depart on free transfers soon.

Apart from Lavia, the Reds have also been linked with Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and Moises Caicedo of late.

Former Chelsea captain lauds Liverpool ace

During an interaction with LADbibleTV, former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill heaped praise on Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk. He said:

"Massive player. Early on in his career, I remember playing against him. He was at Southampton, almost learning his way there. Got his move to Liverpool. The rest speaks for itself, he's obviously one of the best centre-backs in the world, I think. Seems a big character."

Cahill, who is a two-time Premier League winner, continued:

"Quick, strong, aggressive, can play. All the attributes you need to be a top player in European football, not just the Premier League."

Van Dijk, 31, has been in sub-par form for the Merseyside outfit this campaign. So far, he has scored 19 goals and laid out 11 assists in 213 appearances across all competitions for the 19-time domestic champions.

