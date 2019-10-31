Liverpool face Aston Villa, Manchester City set to take on Oxford United | Carabao Cup draw

31 Oct 2019

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

The Carabao Cup kicked off in August and teams from four different tiers of English football entered the competition. Manchester City are the reigning League Cup champions, as they completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season. The Cityzens made it through to the quarter-finals once again by virtue of their 3-1 victory against Southampton at the Etihad.

In the latest Carabao Cup draw, Liverpool have been drawn away to Aston Villa and neighbours Everton entertain Leicester City in the standout fixture of the quarter-final stage.

The Carabao Cup draw also saw the two Manchester clubs being drawn against lower league opposition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Colchester United and Manchester City travel to Oxford United for the second season running.

The two high-profile fixtures of the League Cup fourth round had its fair share of drama, as Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea and Liverpool hosted Arsenal at Anfield. The Red Devils registered a morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Frank Lampard's side, courtesy of a stunning brace from Marcus Rashford.

Jurgen Klopp made as many as eleven changes to his squad and opted to field a whole host of youngsters as the Reds played out a thrilling 5-5 draw against the Gunners, eventually winning 5-4 on penalties. The German handed out full debuts to Neco Williams and Sepp van den Berg and the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones also featured in a much-changed lineup.

All the usual suspects made it through to the quarter-finals and the League Cup, although goal-laden at this stage of the competition, didn't produce any high-profile upset. Manchester City have won the last two editions of the tournament and Guardiola's side are two games away from yet another cup final.

The likes of Everton, Leicester City and Aston Villa are amongst the Premier League sides to have made it through and are joined in the quarter-finals by less-fancied Colchester United and Oxford United.

Carabao Cup fourth round results:

Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties)

Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

Crawley Town 1-3 Colchester United

Everton 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton

Oxford United 1-1 Sunderland (Oxford United won 4-2 on penalties)

Quarter-Final Carabao Cup draw:

Oxford vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Colchester

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester