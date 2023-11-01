Liverpool face competition from Arsenal in race to sign 20-year-old versatile defender – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out with Arsenal in the transfer race to snap up Ajax defender Devyne Rensch in the near future.

The Reds, who spent around £145 million to complete a midfield rebuild earlier this summer, have Trent Alexander-Arnold as their only right-back option in their ranks. They have relied on Joe Gomez as a makeshift right-back choice this season, with youth product Conor Bradley currently recovering from a back injury, received in pre-season.

Hence, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Rensch with the intention of signing him next year. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also monitoring the Dutchman's performances this term.

Rensch, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has drawn the interest of both Liverpool and Arsenal owing to his positional versatility. He has deputized at left-back, centre-back, and even holding midfield after coming through Ajax's reputed academy.

A right-footed versatile defender blessed with passing and teamwork, the 20-year-old has started 73 of his 101 appearances for Ajax so far. He has registered seven goals and laid out six assists along the way.

Arsenal target Pedro Neto offers opinion on Wolves future amid interest from Liverpool

Speaking to The Telegraph, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto stated that he is happy at his club despite being linked with Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Liverpool. He said:

"I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone. I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me. I'm enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that.

Neto, who joined Wolves from Lazio for £16 million in 2019, also said:

"The future and long-term ambitions don't matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue."

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have retained their interest in the Portuguese star after failing to snap him up last summer. However, they are set to face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa in their pursuit of the SC Braga academy product.

Neto, whose current contract is up to June 2027, suffered two long-term knee and ankle injuries in the past two campaigns. However, he has recovered his best form in the ongoing 2023-24 season, contributing one goal and seven assists in 10 league appearances.