Liverpool fans go crazy as Nabil Fekir doesn't look happy during Lyon photo shoot
After just having won the World Cup with France, playmaker Nabil Fekir was on the verge of signing a deal for Liverpool earlier this summer. The move to the Merseyside club was reportedly set to be worth up to £60 million.
Fekir had an impressive season at Lyon last season, making 30 Ligue 1 appearances and bagging eighteen goals and eight assists to help the French side finish third in Ligue 1.
The 25-year-old was believed to have been lined up as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho who left Liverpool to join Barcelona.
Fekir had reportedly completed a medical with Liverpool and had even had his first interview as a player with LFCTV.
The negotiations, however, came to an abrupt stop after concerns were raised over an old knee injury. The Reds tried to come to terms with a fee but the switch eventually failed to materialise and Fekir remained at Lyon.
The skipper has since returned to action with the Ligue 1 side and a recent photo shoot with the club has drawn the attention of Liverpool fans everywhere.
On Wednesday, Lyon tweeted a video of Fekir during a pre-season photo shoot in Lyon gear. The photo shoot caught the attention of several Liverpool fans as the 25-year-old looked dejected and downbeat as he posed for photographers. And fans seem to know the reason why.
In true modern-day fashion, the fandom took to Twitter to address the incident:
A lot of fans were hopeful for the future, claiming the January transfer window would definitely see Fekir in a Liverpool shirt.
Lyon manager, Bruno Genesio, has also recently revealed that the man is still coming to terms with the transfer situation.
Whether Liverpool could work out a deal in the January window remains to be seen, considering the fact that both Chelsea and Real Madrid also showed interest in the playmaker this summer.