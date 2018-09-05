Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their Premier League top four chances

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Brazil superstar Neymar and his club Paris Saint-Germain are all set to meet Liverpool in the group stage of Europe's elite club competition, the Champions League.

The French giants also drew with Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the league.

The Brazilian ace was in Barcelona last week to take part in the Poker Stars European Poker Tour event when his comments on where the Merseyside team will finish in the Premier League caused a bit of a stir, especially among Liverpool fans.

At the Poker Stars event, Neymar was quizzed by The Express about who he thought would win the Premier League. As the Brazilian does not speak much English, his friend managed to do his best to translate and get Neymar's opinion out.

The Paris Saint-Germain star seems to think that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will become the first side to win consecutive Premier League titles since Manchester United in 2011. The champions side currently also includes his Brazil international's teammates Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

When asked about who he thinks will finish top four, Neymar said, "It's very hard, it's very difficult, but Manchester City will win it".

"Second will be United, third is Chelsea. Fourth is Tottenham."

Despite the fact that Neymar is good friends with former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho who played for the Merseyside team for five years, when pushed about his answer, he confirmed “No Liverpool”.

The prediction is puzzling to fans owing to the fact that despite the league's infancy, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table having gained all points from their opening four fixtures after a great start to the season.

Liverpool fans have since taken to Twitter to speak their minds on the decision:

We don't think much of Neymar. So we're all even. — Ben Spicer (@spicer81) September 4, 2018

neymar thinks liverpool wont finish top four? same man who left barcelona to play for psg. always living in messi and Ronaldos shadow @LFC — LFCFAN. Jay (@LFCFAN16835068) September 4, 2018

Come what may, wherever we finish we'll finish with our dignity rather than rolling around on the floor like a big fanny.#Next — Andy Fuller (@fu113r5) September 4, 2018

Neymar has predicted Liverpool will not finish top 4 this season which is entirely possible given the level of competition in the premier league. I predict PSG will finish in the top 1 of the French league because there is no competition 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 4, 2018

Neymar boiling Liverpool piss might be his only redeemable feature these days, but I respect it. Predicting a wonderful dive-off between himself and Salah in a couple weeks time. — simon (@spursfansimon) September 5, 2018

he'll spend most of the time on the floor anyway, so we have nothing to worry about 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Annie H (@Aniflo07) September 4, 2018

Neymar out here talking shit about Liverpool but wouldn't last 5 minutes in the Premier League, he's lucky he's in the softest football league. Can't wait for the Reds to smack PSG and Neymar to go rolling back to his Mbappe. — Lachie Taylor 🔴🔴 (@LachieeeTaylor) September 5, 2018

Imagine thinking PSG stand a chance vs liverpool. They just sold Lo celso. Tuchel will field Diarra at Anfield and finally know that nobody can stop reggae. 5-0 thumping. Neymar wont even have time to dive. — . (@RaheemSZN) August 31, 2018

Who cares about what Neymar thinks? He is an over hyped and over paid footballer who was a disgrace to the whole of Brazil. Liverpool will kick his arse in the Champions League. — Sasidharen (@Sasidharen2) September 5, 2018

Im glad Neymar made those comments about Liverpool. Now we're 100% going to smash them — Jazz (@JayOfon) September 4, 2018

Neymar's quotes are a huge indicator of how scared he is of Liverpool btw. — Rollins (@BassamLFC) September 4, 2018

Some football fans, like this one, however, came to Neymar's defence:

So Neymar doesn't think Liverpool will finish in the top four, which makes him a monster?



It's his opinion. Chill. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 4, 2018

PSG will meet Liverpool in the Champions League on September 18