Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their Premier League top four chances

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
18.31K   //    05 Sep 2018, 10:14 IST


Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Brazil superstar Neymar and his club Paris Saint-Germain are all set to meet Liverpool in the group stage of Europe's elite club competition, the Champions League.

The French giants also drew with Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the league.

The Brazilian ace was in Barcelona last week to take part in the Poker Stars European Poker Tour event when his comments on where the Merseyside team will finish in the Premier League caused a bit of a stir, especially among Liverpool fans.

At the Poker Stars event, Neymar was quizzed by The Express about who he thought would win the Premier League. As the Brazilian does not speak much English, his friend managed to do his best to translate and get Neymar's opinion out.

The Paris Saint-Germain star seems to think that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will become the first side to win consecutive Premier League titles since Manchester United in 2011. The champions side currently also includes his Brazil international's teammates Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

When asked about who he thinks will finish top four, Neymar said, "It's very hard, it's very difficult, but Manchester City will win it".

"Second will be United, third is Chelsea. Fourth is Tottenham."

Despite the fact that Neymar is good friends with former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho who played for the Merseyside team for five years, when pushed about his answer, he confirmed “No Liverpool”.

The prediction is puzzling to fans owing to the fact that despite the league's infancy, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table having gained all points from their opening four fixtures after a great start to the season.

Liverpool fans have since taken to Twitter to speak their minds on the decision: 

Some football fans, like this one, however, came to Neymar's defence:


PSG will meet Liverpool in the Champions League on September 18

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Twitter Reactions
