×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool FC News: Agent dismisses talk of Mohamed Salah leaving the club

Kaushik Das
ANALYST
News
93   //    18 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST

Salah scored a wonder goal against former club Chelsea at the weekend.
Salah scored a wonder goal against former club Chelsea at the weekend.

What's the story?

Mohamed Salah's agent Rammy Abbas Issa has denied rumours of his client leaving Liverpool. According to AS, Mohamed Salah apparently had asked to leave the club after an "argument" with the boss, Jurgen Klopp.

In case you didn't know...

Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and has been on a tear in the Premier League. The Egyptian scored 44 goals in 52 matches in his first season for the Reds and was instrumental in them reaching the Champions League final. An unfortunate injury in the final resulted in Liverpool looking toothless against eventual champions Real Madrid.

Contrary to widespread belief, Salah has had a pretty decent season this time around as well. The Liverpool forward has scored 22 goals in 45 matches till now and is the joint leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with 19 goals to his name.

Mohamed Salah was also recently named as one of the "world's most influential people" by Time.

The heart of the matter

According to AS, Salah is reportedly unhappy with Jurgen Klopp after an argument with the manager and is even willing to hand in a transfer request at the end of the season.

The report also claimed that the Liverpool higher-ups also got involved and they have requested Salah to change his mind. They have also reportedly promised to let Salah have his way if the situation does not improve by the end of the season.

But the agent of Mohamed Salah has categorically denied the said rumours and even had fun at AS' expense.


Incidentally, the rumours have come out just before Liverpool's match against FC Porto in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

What's next?

Liverpool faces Cardiff City in the Premier League this Sunday. They currently lead Manchester City by 2 points having played a game more.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Leisure Reading
Advertisement
FC Porto vs Liverpool Preview: Champions League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Porto: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Porto vs Liverpool - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Jose Mourinho slams VAR for not sending off Mo Salah for the challenge on Danilo
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Match prediction and team news | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 3 key battles that you cannot miss | Champions League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: All Previous Meetings Between Liverpool And Porto
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Surging Liverpool host stuttering Bayern in thrilling round of 16 tie
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Bayern Munich drew 0-0 against Liverpool | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards of the current generation who have not won the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us