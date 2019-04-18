Liverpool FC News: Agent dismisses talk of Mohamed Salah leaving the club

Kaushik Das FOLLOW ANALYST News 93 // 18 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Salah scored a wonder goal against former club Chelsea at the weekend.

What's the story?

Mohamed Salah's agent Rammy Abbas Issa has denied rumours of his client leaving Liverpool. According to AS, Mohamed Salah apparently had asked to leave the club after an "argument" with the boss, Jurgen Klopp.

In case you didn't know...

Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and has been on a tear in the Premier League. The Egyptian scored 44 goals in 52 matches in his first season for the Reds and was instrumental in them reaching the Champions League final. An unfortunate injury in the final resulted in Liverpool looking toothless against eventual champions Real Madrid.

Contrary to widespread belief, Salah has had a pretty decent season this time around as well. The Liverpool forward has scored 22 goals in 45 matches till now and is the joint leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with 19 goals to his name.

Mohamed Salah was also recently named as one of the "world's most influential people" by Time.

The heart of the matter

According to AS, Salah is reportedly unhappy with Jurgen Klopp after an argument with the manager and is even willing to hand in a transfer request at the end of the season.

The report also claimed that the Liverpool higher-ups also got involved and they have requested Salah to change his mind. They have also reportedly promised to let Salah have his way if the situation does not improve by the end of the season.

But the agent of Mohamed Salah has categorically denied the said rumours and even had fun at AS' expense.

Talking out of their AS again I see. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) April 17, 2019

Incidentally, the rumours have come out just before Liverpool's match against FC Porto in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

What's next?

Liverpool faces Cardiff City in the Premier League this Sunday. They currently lead Manchester City by 2 points having played a game more.