Salah to hand in the transfer request, according to the reports in Spanish media

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 408 // 17 Apr 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is considering a possible move away from the Anfield following a "strong discussion" with the Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.

According to a Spanish media outlet, AS, Salah is all set to hand in a transfer request in the upcoming days.

In case you didn’t know….

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah became an instant Anfield favourite after joining Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Salah’s maiden season with the Reds was a magnificent one, with 44 goals in 55 appearances, the forward helped the Reds in reaching the Champions League final where they were outplayed by a well drilled Real Madrid side.

In this campaign, Salah has been performing short of his standards. The former Roma forward has netted 22 times in 44 appearances for the Reds in across all competition in Europe. Salah’s performance against the top six sides in the Premier League, has been a subject for scrutiny for his critics as he failed to impact some of the big matches for the Reds this season.

However, his recent world class strike against Chelsea which ensured the three points to the Klopp’s side, was a little reminder to his critics that how lethal he can be on his favoured left foot.

The heart of the matter…

AS recently reported that Liverpool official might have managed to talk Salah out from submitting the transfer request but on a longer run, he is expected to hand in a formal transfer request just like Coutinho did before joining the Catalan giants.

AS also suggested a “strong discussion” with the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp might be the main reason behind the striker’s intention to leave the Merseyside club.

Rumour rating (5/10):

Although AS is a reliable source, but it is very hard to argue whether Salah will do the same at this stage of the season, where Liverpool are still fighting for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

What’s Next?

Liverpool will take on Cardiff City next on Sunday night Premier League fixture.