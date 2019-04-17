×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah to hand in the transfer request, according to the reports in Spanish media

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Rumors
408   //    17 Apr 2019, 23:32 IST

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg


What is the story?

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is considering a possible move away from the Anfield following a "strong discussion" with the Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.

According to a Spanish media outlet, AS, Salah is all set to hand in a transfer request in the upcoming days.

In case you didn’t know….

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah became an instant Anfield favourite after joining Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Salah’s maiden season with the Reds was a magnificent one, with 44 goals in 55 appearances, the forward helped the Reds in reaching the Champions League final where they were outplayed by a well drilled Real Madrid side.

In this campaign, Salah has been performing short of his standards. The former Roma forward has netted 22 times in 44 appearances for the Reds in across all competition in Europe. Salah’s performance against the top six sides in the Premier League, has been a subject for scrutiny for his critics as he failed to impact some of the big matches for the Reds this season.

However, his recent world class strike against Chelsea which ensured the three points to the Klopp’s side, was a little reminder to his critics that how lethal he can be on his favoured left foot.

The heart of the matter…

AS recently reported that Liverpool official might have managed to talk Salah out from submitting the transfer request but on a longer run, he is expected to hand in a formal transfer request just like Coutinho did before joining the Catalan giants.

AS also suggested a “strong discussion” with the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp might be the main reason behind the striker’s intention to leave the Merseyside club.

Rumour rating (5/10):

Although AS is a reliable source, but it is very hard to argue whether Salah will do the same at this stage of the season, where Liverpool are still fighting for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

What’s Next?

Liverpool will take on Cardiff City next on Sunday night Premier League fixture.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Liverpool Transfer News Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Real Madrid set to offer €120 million plus world-class star for Liverpool superstar, Chelsea target won't be sold and more Premier League transfer news March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
4 Worst January transfer signings in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Mohamed Salah for his stunning goal against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 talking points in the Liverpool vs Chelsea match
RELATED STORY
Social Media goes wild after Mo Salah's 'yoga' celebration against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who shone in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Chelsea
RELATED STORY
These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants
RELATED STORY
Klopp slams 'disgusting' Salah chants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us