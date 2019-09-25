Carabao Cup 2019-20: Predicting Liverpool's starting line-up against MK Dons

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 170 // 25 Sep 2019, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rhian Brewster

Liverpool will face League One side MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight, with Jürgen Klopp fully expected to field a completely rotated team. The Reds manager has mentioned his relative indifference to the domestic cup competitions and has apparently been told to sacrifice them for a stronger pursuit towards Premier League and Champions League success.

The Reds have not won a single League Cup game since November 2016 and while this provides the perfect opportunity to end the barren run, the German will likely give a chance to the youngsters in his squad. Liverpool have a varied crop of fringe players, players who have not played that often, or even at all, this season. They will get an opportunity to go out there and perform at Stadium MK.

Klopp's assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, spoke about the importance of balance between youth and experience for the game. One should expect a fully second-string side for the Reds, with a few big names on the bench for insurance. Here is the likely starting line-up for Liverpool against MK Dons in the League Cup.

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher

With Adrian deputizing for the injured Alisson Becker already this season, a midweek rest would be extremely likely for the former West Ham goalkeeper. Liverpool might end up giving a competitive debut to young Irishman, Caoimhin Kelleher. Jürgen Klopp sees big things for the 20-year-old shot-stopper and a League Cup appearance would help to further groom him for the big games.

LB: Yasser Larouci

Yasser Larouci

There are multiple names in this predicted line-up who are yet to feature in a competitive game for Liverpool and Yasser Larouci is another one of them. The 18-year-old left-back was mightily impressive for Liverpool in pre-season, showing a lot of promise. However, a knock has put his inclusion in doubt. If Larouci is fit he will start the game but if he is not, expect Adam Lewis, another young prospect, to step in.

1 / 4 NEXT