Liverpool FC: Top 3 transfer targets for the European Champions

Will this duo form the future at Liverpool?

The incredible season for the Merseyside club comes to an end with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. The rejuvenated team under Jurgen Klopp fell agonizingly short to Madrid, last year at Kyiv. This year, however, their defense improved under the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk's watchful eyes, who has not been dribbled this season according to stats. The Liverpool attacking trio became one of the most fearful ones in Europe, with Salah, Mane, and Firmino, wreaking havoc wherever they went.

On top of all that, they had a great leader in Jordan Henderson and two astonishingly talented young fullbacks in Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold. Not to forget the brilliant man between the sticks, Alisson Becker. Liverpool looks a complete team by every means but not for long.

James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge, probably Jordan Henderson, all will leave the club in the summer. There is no backup in the fullback spots and the midfield lacks depth. The starting 11 of Liverpool is beyond amazing but the squad depth has to be improved if they are to sustain this level of performance next season.

Let us look at three players who'd provide Liverpool with some depth in the squad and improve them.

#3 Filipe Luis

The human-brick wall: Filipe Luis

The Brazilian full-back will be out of contract at Atletico Madrid in the summer. He is known in Spain as "Pared de Ladrillo Humano", the Human Brick-Wall. And that's what he actually is. Not the profile fast and pacy fullback but instead a really strong built player who is highly mobile.

Now this man has been in England before which is a brighter side, but he did confess that he didn't enjoy playing against fast and physical players. But that was 2014, and now he is a much better player and a good squad player. He would be able to help out in need.

He will come for free, won't need to be highly paid, and solves the crisis for an experienced backup while the academy lads, Adam Lewis, and Ki-Jana Hoever wait to be thrown into the mix.

