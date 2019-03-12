×
Liverpool flop Loris Karius gets openly criticized by Besiktas manager  

Chetan Kn
CONTRIBUTOR
News
466   //    12 Mar 2019, 14:02 IST

Hardly a year ago, Loris Karius had a night to forget when his former side Liverpool faced defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League final. He made two big blunders giving away easy goals to hand Real Madrid a 3-1 win over them.

Karius after the Champions League final
Karius after the Champions League final

Jürgen Klopp knew he could not go another season with Karius in goal if he was to win any major trophies. This saw Karius move to Besiktas on a two-year loan. Alisson Becker has replaced him and Liverpool have kept 17 clean sheets, highest in the current Premier League season.

Karius has been heavily criticized by both the fans and the manager alike, while he tries to redeem himself after failing to impress at Liverpool. He has produced many underwhelming performances ever since he arrived at Besiktas.

The German failed to make what should have been a routine save as Omer Ali Sahiner of Konyaspor scored an important equalizer. Karius was immediately booed and heckled by the fans, with reports suggesting that he could have been substituted at half time.

The manager had this to say the following about Karius during the post-match press conference:

"He was at fault for the goals he conceded, Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.It has been like that since the beginning, He does not really feel a part of the team. It's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this."

The manager even went onto suggest that if their veteran keeper Tolga was available he would have played him instead clearly suggesting that the two-year loan move is not working out too well for him.

Senol Gunes with Karius in an older press conference
Senol Gunes with Karius in an older press conference

Although Besiktas went on to win the game, they are currently are 13 points behind league leaders İstanbul Başakşehir and need to have better performances if they hope to win the title this year.


