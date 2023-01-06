Liverpool could be forced to drop 2 senior players from Champions League squad to include Cody Gakpo: Reports 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces the prospect of omitting two senior players from the team's Champions League squad as a measure to include their latest signing Cody Gakpo. The Reds are also set to face issues regarding the inclusion of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom were excluded from the group stage squad due to injury.

According to Champions League rules, a squad can have 25 'List A' players, out of which eight must be 'association-trained'. Out of these eight players, any four must satisfy the criteria of being 'club-trained' players. Having been unable to satisfy these conditions in the group stage, Liverpool only named a 24-man squad.

One possible remedy for this situation is to include young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic as a 'List B' player. Players belonging to that list can feature in the Champions League without being named as a part of the 25-man squad. While this idea frees up only one spot, manager Jurgen Klopp will still have to find a way to eliminate two more players to accommodate Gakpo, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It has been suggested that Liverpool cut goalkeeper Adrian from the 25 and have only 2 registered goalkeepers in Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher. Another player likely to be left out of the squad is defender Nat Phillips, who joined the Reds from Bolton and is classified as an association-trained player.

Midfielder Arthur Melo could also miss out, as the Merseyside team consider terminating his loan deal. Finally, star forward Luis Diaz could also be omitted as he is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but that seems highly unlikely.

February 2 is the deadline for the submission of the squad as the Reds prepare to face holders Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Liverpool looking to sign 'sensational' £100m defender

Kim Min-Jae's strong performances for Napoli have caught the eye of Premier League sides.

Liverpool are expected to make a move for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, according to sources. Italian outlet Il Mattino reported that the Reds are considering the possibility of signing the defender as Virgil van Dijk is set to be out of action for a long period of time with an injury.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch It's reported Van Dijk's absence has brought Liverpool 'back on the market' for a defender and are described as being 'on the trail' of Napoli's summer recruit, as per @LivEchoSport It's reported Van Dijk's absence has brought Liverpool 'back on the market' for a defender and are described as being 'on the trail' of Napoli's summer recruit, as per @LivEchoSport

The report also adds that Tottenham are heavily disappointed at not signing the player. The Spurs were very interested in Min-Jae, but the defender chose a move to Serie A side Napoli from Fenerbahce for a £16 million fee.

The South Korean has now caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp as Napoli stand on top of Serie A and topped their Champions League group over Liverpool. The Serie A side will definitely demand a huge fee considering they recently signed him and his performances have been top-notch.

