Liverpool: How have Klopp's summer signings fared this season?

Debjyoti Samanta 23 May 2019, 11:12 IST

Alisson has been brilliant this season

As the 2018/19 season draws to a close for most clubs, Liverpool still have their most important game of the season to look forward to.

After stunning Barcelona at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final second leg a fortnight ago, the Reds set up a mouth-watering final clash against fellow Premier League opposition Tottenham Hotspur. Whether Jurgen Klopp’s men lift the trophy on 1st June or not, Liverpool fans will fondly remember this team and the wonderful moments that the players have produced this season.

The fans have rejoiced all the goals, all the late winners and every stunning comeback that the team have produced over the course of the season. They will remember how far this team have come – from losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final three years ago to making it to back-to-back finals of the Champions League.

All the plaudits will go to Klopp and his team, but one must also applaud the work Michael Edwards and company have done in the transfer market. Each of their transfer targets has been well analysed – their strengths and weaknesses and whether they will fit into Klopp’s grand scheme of things before splashing the cash.

This has resulted in some of the best signings in Liverpool’s history with the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane entering through the Anfield doors in recent years.

On the whole, Liverpool brought in four first-team players last summer. In this article, we analyse how each of Klopp’s signings in the past summer has performed over the course of the 2018-19 season.

#4 Naby Keita

Injuries have prevented Keita from reaching his best

The arrival of Naby Keita was actually confirmed in the summer of 2017 but the Guinean was slated to join the Anfield club a year later in 2018. Liverpool paid a hefty amount of £52.75 million to RB Leipzig to attain the services of the creative midfielder.

Keita arrived with a lot of fanfare, having elected to wear Steven Gerrard’s legendary No. 8 jersey. With the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January 2018, hopes were high as the Guinean was expected to hit the ground running and provide creativity from midfield.

But his debut season didn’t go as planned as he managed just three goals and one assist in all competitions. A series of muscular injuries meant that the former Leipzig man could not enjoy an extended run in the team. Eventually, when he started to hit form in April, with strikes against Porto, Southampton and Huddersfield, a groin injury sustained against Barcelona at the Camp Nou put an end to his season.

Although there are chances that the injury might not be as severe as first thought and he might make it to the bench in Madrid. After a successful season for the team as a whole, the Liverpool fans will expect Keita to hit top gear next season and show the fans why the club paid the premium for his signature.

Verdict: 5/10

