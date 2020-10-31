Liverpool Injury Update: Van Dijk undergoes successful ACL surgery, Thiago and Keita close to return, and more — 30th October 2020

The 2020-21 Premier League season has been an eventful one for Liverpool. The Reds have lost talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk for the best part of seven months after the 29-year-old ruptured his ACL in the 2-2 draw against Everton earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp also has a handful of injury concerns to cater to, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Fabinho out due to a multitude of problems.

The German manager, however, delivered a positive injury update ahead of the Premier League showdown against Wesh Ham United.

Liverpool confirm Virgil van Dijk's successful ACL surgery

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk underwent successful knee surgery and is now set to step up his rehabilitation with the medical staff at the club.

"He (VVD) is good as he can be. The surgery was completely successful and that's really good. He's a quick healer and a pain-coper. All these things, they help."

Liverpool have not placed a timeframe on his return to the side, with the Dutchman expected to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season and potentially the European Championships in 2021.

Fabinho ruled out with "little injury," says Klopp

Fabinho will not be available for Liverpool's Premier League encounter against West Ham after picking up a hamstring injury against Midtjylland, according to Klopp.

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed we will be without @_fabinhotavares for the visit of @WestHam tomorrow. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2020

"Fab is not in, that’s clear. He got a little injury and so he will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer."

“That’s one thing, but all the others who are fit will be in contention, either on the pitch or on the bench and coming on.”

In Fabinho's absence, academy graduate Rhys Williams looks set to partner Joe Gomez in central defense for Liverpool.

Klopp delivers positive news on Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita

Both Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and on the cusp of returning being passed fit for the game against West Ham, Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp gives latest injury updates on Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita https://t.co/oFq2Fse5Za — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 30, 2020

Thiago is still recovering from Richarlison's horror tackle in the Merseyside derby, while Keita was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and has seemingly recovered, judging by Klopp's comments.

"Both are in a good way. That's how it is with recovery. You saw what happened with Thiago. It needs time to settle but we don't know exactly how long."

"He is desperate to make the next steps. If he is ready for tomorrow, we will see. It's the same for Naby, it's a different type of injury."

"When the boys train, in an ideal world they get enough time to prepare for 10 or 20 games - so when someone is in training it doesn't mean you can use them immediately."

"I am not in a rush with the boys, the medical department tell me and that's the info I work with. We make the best."

With Fabinho out injured, the duo's return is a welcome boost for the Reds, who prepare to take on West Ham, Atalanta and Manchester City in the coming week.