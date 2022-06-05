Liverpool interested in making audacious swoop for 23-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Liverpool are contemplating lining up a move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic this summer. Sadio Mane is likely to part ways with the Reds in the off-season and the USMNT captain is being considered as the right candidate to replace the Senegalese by the Reds. The 23-year old forward has failed to become a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and could be enticed by the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

Mane has already expressed his desire to leave Anfield a few days ago with increased interest from Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old's departure could provide momentum for the Chelsea star's transfer to Merseyside. BILD journalist Christian Falk has provided an update on the same and confirmed the news of Liverpool's interest in the American.

Pulisic only made 13 starts in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, and before the friendly against Morocco, spoke about his desire to play regularly. He is contract-bound at Chelsea until 2024. The 23-year-old cost the Blues £58 million and they would want to recoup that amount if they decide to sell him to their Premier League rivals.

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Pulisic since the forward's time at Borussia Dortmund and would be interested in working with him at Anfield. Mane has already dropped hints that he would like to leave the Reds this summer. Sky Sports questioned the Senegal international's response to the results of a poll regarding his future. He said:

Like everyone else, I’m on social media and I see the comments. Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we’ll see this together.”

Comparing Mane's season at Liverpool with that of Pulisic at Chelsea

If the Anfield outfit do end up signing Pulisic from Chelsea, it will be difficult to see him replicate Mane's prolific numbers. The American scored eight goals and provided five assists in his 38 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign. The Senegalese, on the other hand, was a menace for the opposition to deal with and he flourished in the centre-forward role as well.

He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

He managed a tally of 23 goals and five assists in 51 appearances across competitions for Liverpool. Pulisic has also been way irregular in his availability, with the player suffering frequent injuries and fitness issues during his Chelsea stint.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds sign the Blues star considering all these points.

