Liverpool interested in potential move for Tottenham target likely to be sold for £50 million this summer - Reports

Liverpool are set to join Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. According to 90min, the 26-year-old, who has performed admirably for the Foxes despite their struggles this season, could leave the King Power Stadium in the summer.

Maddison is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and Leicester will look to avoid losing him on a free. The report adds that a price tag of around £50 million has been set for the player.

Liverpool have been keen to add to their midfield, an area they have struggled in this season. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita have all suffered a dip in form and thus the Reds have been linked with many midfielders.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund leads the list, alongside Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Jurgen Klopp's men, however, will face competition for Maddison. According to a report from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have been admirers of Maddison for a long time. The north London side are believed to be the favourites to land the midfielder.

Alongside Liverpool and Tottenham, Newcastle United are also said to be in the mix. The Magpies believe they can attract Maddison with the promise of Champions League football, a promise that Liverpool or even Spurs cannot make as things stand right now in the Premier League.

Maddison has had a strong season for Leicester, even though they languish at 19th in the Premier League table. He has bagged nine goals and six assists in 21 appearances this season. He has also broken into the national side and looks set for a move to a bigger club following five years with the Foxes.

Liverpool and Tottenham among clubs interested in star defender

Kim Min-Jae has developed into a world-class player at Napoli.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are a few of the clubs interested in Napoli's Kim Min-Jae. Journalist Ben Jacobs, in his column for CaughtOffside, reported that the South Korean defender has a lot of top clubs interested in his signature.

Jacobs said:

“My understanding is that Tottenham and Liverpool are ones to watch. Remember, Kim is 26 so won’t want to move to any top European club as only a squad player.”

The Serie A side are in an interesting situation with the player. Having signed him from Turkish side Fenerbahce for just £16 million, they are now looking to offer improved terms to convince him to stay. However, he has a release clause of £42 million that will only be active for the first 15 days of the upcoming summer window. Thus, the Serie A leaders could find it difficult to keep Min-Jae.

