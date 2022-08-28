Liverpool interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are interested in making a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer, according to 90min.

The Austria international has scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists in 164 games since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2017. He is an important part of manager Domenico Tedesco's side and has started both of his team's last two Bundesliga games this month.

He missed the opening two league fixtures due to an ankle injury, but he is back in Leipzig's starting XI.

Liverpool's need for a central midfielder has perhaps never been this evident.

The club failed to sign a senior central midfielder last summer to replace the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum.

The arrival of Fabio Carvalho during the current transfer window has failed to assuage Liverpool fans' insecurity surrounding their team's midfield.

The former Fulham man lacks Premier League experience and is an attacking midfielder and winger by choice. The Reds, instead, need to sign a central midfielder who can play as a number six as well in the defensive midfield position.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara's current injuries have done no favors. Jordan Henderson's blandness in possession and James Milner's (36) aged legs in midfield have dampened Liverpool's attractive brand of football this season.

Laimer could be a smart choice, given the fact that he is in the last year of his contract at the Red Bull Arena. He is naturally a central midfielder but is equally adept at playing in the number six role if required.

He has also played out wide in midfield and as a right-back for Leipzig in the past. At 25, his best years are still ahead of him.

Bayern Munich no longer in contention to sign Liverpool target Konrad Laimer

According to German outlet Kicker, Konrad Laimer is no longer linked with a move to join Bayern Munich this summer.

He is also unwilling to extend his contract with the German outfit with less than 12 months remaining on his current deal. This could leave a clear path for the Reds to go ahead and sign the former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder.

Liverpool have signed Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in the past. The Guinea international, however, is one of the reasons why the Reds find themselves in this predicament.

If it wasn't for his constant availability due to injuries in recent years, perhaps Klopp would have been able to relax about his options in midfield. He has missed 62 matches for the Reds since joining them in the summer of 2018.

