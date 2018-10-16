×
Liverpool are set to lose 4 players on a free transfer next year

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:55 IST

Liverpool is set to lose four key players from their squad on a free transfer next summer as the coming year sees the end of their contracts with the club.

Here, we take a look at the four players who could leave the Merseyside club as free agents in 2019:

#1 Daniel Sturridge


SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Following a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion last season, striker Daniel Sturridge has proven himself to his home team Liverpool beginning with the club's pre-season tour in the US.

The striker has been bogged down by injuries for a good period of his career but is now looking to move forward.   

Speaking to reporters, Sturridge said, "The hunger will never change. I'm taking every day as it comes with a positive mindset. That's all I'm going to do."

"Pre-season has been going great but, you know, I'm not getting too carried away. It's just great to be part of the club and helping and making sure that we can win games."

"I just want to help the team win something ... We have been close before a lot of times. I wasn't here for last season's Champions League (final) but it was so close, so close."

The 28-year-old has been impressive so far this season, having scored four goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Sturridge's club contract is set to expire next summer with Liverpool yet to open talks for an extension. The striker may be free to leave for nothing in 2019 with clubs like Sevilla and Fenerbahce displaying interest in him this summer window.

#2 Alberto Moreno


Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Moreno has had a disappointing stint at Liverpool since his move to the Premier League club from Sevilla. The left-back has only made one appearance for the club this season.

The Spanish defender's contract with Liverpool also expires at the end of the season and the club are yet to negotiate an extension deal.

Goal recently reported that the Merseyside club are willing to let the left-back leave as a free agent at the end of the season, with the defender currently exploring transfer options.







