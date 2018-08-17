Liverpool Joins Indian Clubs in Helping Kerala Flood Victims, Chhetri Appeals to Fans for Help
What's the story?
In the wake of the floods that have ravaged the state of Kerala, India in the past week, Premier League side Liverpool have responded to requests for help.
The official Liverpool FC Supporters' Club in Kerala had asked for support via Twitter, requesting fellow fans to donate generously towards the relief efforts and the tweet was seen by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore who assured them of doing everything the club could do to help.
Meanwhile, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri also posted a video message, appealing to Indians to help in any way they can.
In case you didn't know...
The south Indian state of Kerala has seen unprecedented rains over the past few days and more than 300 people have lost their lives.
More than 200,000 people have been moved to relief camps with a red alert issued in all districts in the state. Cities and towns have been partially submerged while dams that have not been opened for decades were forced to release water as water levels reached unprecedented levels.
The estimated damage is already over $1.1 billion.
Heart of the matter
People across the country have been using social media to collect funds and relief materials to be transported to Kerala over the past few days and football clubs are not far behind.
Indian clubs such as Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC have been actively reaching out to fans to support the relief work while even Girona and Melbourne City (who played pre-season games in Kochi, Kerala) have also tweeted their support.
When Kerala Reds tweeted details of how fans could contribute with financial aid, Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore said: "Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help.
"Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here at Liverpool are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty."
Video: Sunil Chhetri appeals to Indians for help
Other clubs and fan groups that have sent in their support
Apart from clubs, even fan groups of various clubs have sprung to action in a bid to get relief material to Kerala. With Kochi's airport shut until 26 August and many trains cancelled, these groups are now looking to deliver these materials by road when the highways are open.
If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The details are given in the tweets below.