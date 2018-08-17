Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool Joins Indian Clubs in Helping Kerala Flood Victims, Chhetri Appeals to Fans for Help

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
933   //    17 Aug 2018, 23:10 IST

Liverpool v Stoke City - Premier League
Liverpool responded to Kerala fans looking for support after devastating floods hit the state

What's the story?

In the wake of the floods that have ravaged the state of Kerala, India in the past week, Premier League side Liverpool have responded to requests for help.

The official Liverpool FC Supporters' Club in Kerala had asked for support via Twitter, requesting fellow fans to donate generously towards the relief efforts and the tweet was seen by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore who assured them of doing everything the club could do to help.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri also posted a video message, appealing to Indians to help in any way they can.

In case you didn't know...

The south Indian state of Kerala has seen unprecedented rains over the past few days and more than 300 people have lost their lives.

More than 200,000 people have been moved to relief camps with a red alert issued in all districts in the state. Cities and towns have been partially submerged while dams that have not been opened for decades were forced to release water as water levels reached unprecedented levels.

The estimated damage is already over $1.1 billion.

Heart of the matter

People across the country have been using social media to collect funds and relief materials to be transported to Kerala over the past few days and football clubs are not far behind.

Indian clubs such as Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC have been actively reaching out to fans to support the relief work while even Girona and Melbourne City (who played pre-season games in Kochi, Kerala) have also tweeted their support.

When Kerala Reds tweeted details of how fans could contribute with financial aid, Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore said: "Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help.

"Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here at Liverpool are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty."

Video: Sunil Chhetri appeals to Indians for help

Other clubs and fan groups that have sent in their support

Apart from clubs, even fan groups of various clubs have sprung to action in a bid to get relief material to Kerala. With Kochi's airport shut until 26 August and many trains cancelled, these groups are now looking to deliver these materials by road when the highways are open.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The details are given in the tweets below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Bengaluru FC Football Sunil Chhetri
Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
5 Most Valuable Players in Indian Football Right Now
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri hails Indian...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 Final: After winning 5th title in 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh...
RELATED STORY
"Pride comes before fall" says Bengaluru FC's Ajay Chhetri
RELATED STORY
Top 10 moments of Indian Super League
RELATED STORY
Top 6 goalscorers in the Hero Super Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FPAI awards 2018: Sunil Chhetri named Player of the year,...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at Bengaluru FC Awards...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri awarded 2017 AIFF Player of the year,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us