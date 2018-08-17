Liverpool Joins Indian Clubs in Helping Kerala Flood Victims, Chhetri Appeals to Fans for Help

Liverpool responded to Kerala fans looking for support after devastating floods hit the state

What's the story?

In the wake of the floods that have ravaged the state of Kerala, India in the past week, Premier League side Liverpool have responded to requests for help.

The official Liverpool FC Supporters' Club in Kerala had asked for support via Twitter, requesting fellow fans to donate generously towards the relief efforts and the tweet was seen by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore who assured them of doing everything the club could do to help.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri also posted a video message, appealing to Indians to help in any way they can.

In case you didn't know...

The south Indian state of Kerala has seen unprecedented rains over the past few days and more than 300 people have lost their lives.

More than 200,000 people have been moved to relief camps with a red alert issued in all districts in the state. Cities and towns have been partially submerged while dams that have not been opened for decades were forced to release water as water levels reached unprecedented levels.

The estimated damage is already over $1.1 billion.

Heart of the matter

People across the country have been using social media to collect funds and relief materials to be transported to Kerala over the past few days and football clubs are not far behind.

Indian clubs such as Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC have been actively reaching out to fans to support the relief work while even Girona and Melbourne City (who played pre-season games in Kochi, Kerala) have also tweeted their support.

Dear Reds, Kerala is going through one of its biggest natural disasters in its history. We are doing our best to help the people in need. It would be great if you all can spread the message and donate. Link : https://t.co/GzflJswjRZ pic.twitter.com/JTEbqXaQu2 — Kerala Reds (@KeralaReds) August 16, 2018

When Kerala Reds tweeted details of how fans could contribute with financial aid, Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore said: "Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help.

"Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here at Liverpool are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty."

Dear @KeralaReds Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA https://t.co/UJzscZZS6Y — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) August 17, 2018

Video: Sunil Chhetri appeals to Indians for help

Kerala needs one big assist, let's all do our bit. pic.twitter.com/wWDFoqLdP9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 17, 2018

Other clubs and fan groups that have sent in their support

Apart from clubs, even fan groups of various clubs have sprung to action in a bid to get relief material to Kerala. With Kochi's airport shut until 26 August and many trains cancelled, these groups are now looking to deliver these materials by road when the highways are open.

Let us stand united and overcome these difficult times. Donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need!#KeralaBlasters #StaySafe #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/kgeXz1Gkxi — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 12, 2018

Please Drop the Below Listed items in Collection Boxes placed near JLN international Stadium . Contact Our Volunteers Now.#KoodeUnduManjappada #KeralaFloods@KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/oZ5kFrNIky — Manjappada KBFC Fans (@kbfc_manjappada) August 16, 2018

We are stronger when we work together! Please keep the district control numbers handy and pass it on to everyone.@gkfcbattalia @kbfc_manjappada @WestBlockBlues & @Supermachans offered valuable help to everyone during these times. Donations: https://t.co/RinuOoZ1rP #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/bme9spK06h — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 16, 2018

Kovai #Supermachans, please donate relief items for the #KeralaFloods at the locations mentioned in the image before Saturday 5 pm.#TNStandsWithKerala pic.twitter.com/GXgCt2qcXG — Supermachans-Chennaiyin FC Fans (@Supermachans) August 16, 2018

UPDATE: Relief aid has been collected at the BFS and we're working on packing these and sending it across to Kerala over the weekend. Send in your bit by tomorrow, Saturday, 5 pm. #BFCCares #WeAreBFC 🔵 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 17, 2018

Bengaluru, let's join in to help Kerala with whatever we can. The plan is being drawn... Watch this space for more. #BengaluruCares #UnitedForKerala #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/1kj4lqIyV1 — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) August 11, 2018

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The details are given in the tweets below.

For the people of Kerala, the road to recovery is going to be a long one. Your help no matter how small will be a step to restore normalcy. Donate to:



Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

NO: 67319948232

Bank: State Bank of India

IFSC : SBIN0070028

SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08 pic.twitter.com/cbsFwRplsG — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl #StandWithKerala. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018