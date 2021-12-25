Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Liverpool have been active in the market to find a midfield player these days. As a result, Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga could end up moving to Anfield, according to reports from El Nacional.

During the start of the 2021-22 season Liverpool FC were one of the few clubs keen to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. However, the Frenchman ended up signing a deal with Real Madrid, which was a dream move for the kid. Since signing for Los Blancos, Camavinga has made 23 appearances in total and hasn't yet pinned his place in the middle of the park.

Liverpool haven't signed any midfielders this season even after losing Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Winjaldum at the start of the season.

As per the latest reports from El Nacional, Liverpool have been linked with signing Camavinga. Jurgen Klopp seems to be very impressed with the young midfielder who can play various positions in the middle of the park. Camavinga could also consider a loan or permanent move away from Real Madrid due to the lack of game time that he is getting in spain.

For Liverpool it certainly looks like a great player to bring into Klopp's tactical setup. However, there have been strong reports regarding Liverpool's transfer plans and the club is set to not sign anyone in the January transfer window. Fans might have to wait until the summer transfer window to see whether or not Klopp can bring in Camavinga to play for the Reds.

Real Madrid is interested in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool next summer

As per the latest reports from Daily Mail, Real Madrid are rumored to be making a move for Liverpool CB Joe Gomez next summer. Gomez has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate which has hindered his growth in Liverpool. The 24 year old has only made a few appearances for the Reds this season.

Real Madrid have been linked with many center back options as the club tries to bring in a new CB to fill the void left by Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. If Liverpool decide to sell centre-back Nathaniel Phillips in January then the transfer of Gomez will be highly unlikely as Liverpool will want the duo of Konate and Gomez to be present for defensive depth.

Edited by Ashwin