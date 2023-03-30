Liverpool keeping tabs on £88 million-rated defender and soon-to-be free agent to revamp backline: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol and Eintracht Frankfurt ace Evan Ndicka ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Gvardiol, 21, has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the world over the past two campaigns. He earned his name after guiding Leipzig to the 2021-22 DFB Pokal trophy and helping Croatia achieve a historic third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ndicka, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga due to his stellar outings last season. He helped Frankfurt lift the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League crown, attracting transfer interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the process.

According to Mirror, Liverpool are keen to add Gvardiol and Ndicka to their squad to revamp their defense this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in selling Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to make room for the aforementioned pair and shape their team for a push for silverware next campaign.

Ndicka, who is in the final three months of his current contract, is considered to be a more viable option than the Dinamo Zagreb youth product. However, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to the Frenchman's availability on a free transfer.

Overall, the former AJ Auxerre man has scored 11 goals and laid out 10 assists in 174 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Gvardiol is valued at around £88 million amid interest from other European clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Gvardiol, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Red Bull Arena, has registered five goals and three assists in 78 matches for Leipzig.

Liverpool urged to sign promising defender

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Hutton asserted that Liverpool should attempt to partner Virgil van Dijk with Josko Gvardiol due to the latter's multifarious talents. He said:

"I think he is an excellent player. We are talking about a lot of money, left-sided and a great range of passing. He is physical and he is of a good size too. Him partnering up with a Virgil van Dijk who is fully fit, I think a lot of fans would be very happy with that."

Urging Liverpool to sign Gvardiol this summer, Hutton continued:

"It is going to cost a lot of money and whether they are willing to spend that on a centre-half, we will soon find out. We are talking £80-plus million for him. But I think it is well worth it.

"He is only 21, it is crazy to think that he is playing at that level at such a young age and taking it all in his stride. I think he would be an excellent signing."

