Liverpool legend makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.76K   //    27 Jul 2018, 13:00 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

The Premier League is just 2 weeks away and the hype is real. The clubs are doing their best in the transfer market to strengthen the squad and also playing pre-season matches to make sure that everyone is fit enough and on the same page.

Chelsea have a new manager once again and the players need to get used to a new system altogether. For the other top Premier League sides, it's about figuring out a way to get Manchester City off the throne.

Pundits across the world have started making their predictions for the season and most of them have a different view. The one that caught everyone's eye was that of Steve McMananaman.

When asked for his top 4 predictions, the BT Sports pundit said: “Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal.”

The former Liverpool player believes that Manchester United and Chelsea will be missing out with Arsenal making it back to the Top 4.

“Manchester City were so dominant so you wonder whether they can carry on going. They are certainly the favourites to lift the Premier League this season,” said McManaman.

The pundit claims that the fact that ManCity have not let go of any other their start players and added Riyad Mahrez to the squad makes them the favourites to win the league again. He said,

“The way they played last season was brilliant. They have brought Riyad Mahrez in and I feel like they may do some more business but they are the team to catch."
"They are favourites to win the Premier League and arguably now looking across Europe some of the big teams are worried. The English teams will be favourites for the Champions League.”

What are your predictions for the Premier League top 4? Let us know in the comments section below!

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Riyad Mahrez
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
