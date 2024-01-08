Liverpool legend Sadio Mane marries childhood sweetheart Aisha Tamba, pictures emerge on social media 

Former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aisha Tamba in a private ceremony in Dakar, Senegal.

The Al-Nassr forward has majorly kept his personal life secretive and private. As a result, the news of his marriage caused a stir among football fans.

Aisha Tamba, who hails from Casamança, located in Senegal, south of Gambia. According to Pulse Sports, Mane and Tamba have been together since their teenage days.

Tamba is not on social media platforms. However, her pictures from a pre-wedding photoshoot have gone viral on the internet.

In 2022, Sadio Mane opened up about the ideal woman he would marry. He stated that several women have asked him about his relationship status and why he's not married, however, he'll marry someone with no social media presence and religious. He said (via Tribuna):

"I've seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc).

He added:

"I want to marry a woman who respects God and prayers well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love.”

Mane has currently left Saudi Arabia to join the Senegalese football team ahead of the African Cup of Nations which will commence on January 13.

Bayern Munich makes official bid to sign long-term Liverpool transfer target: Report

Bayern Munich has reportedly made an offer for Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who has been a longtime transfer target of Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians have made a £13 million bid for the young German midfielder. They're looking forward to signing Ouedraogo on a long-term contract until 2029.

As stated in a few older reports in January, last year, Liverpool were interested in signing the 17-year-old. Nevertheless, it seems like the Reds will be missing out on the opportunity to sign Schalke's Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old is a Schalke academy product as he has been a part of their youth team since 2014. Ouedraogo can also play as a left winger. He has made 11 appearances for the main team of Schalke in Bundesliga 2, where he has bagged a goal and an assist.