Liverpool-linked Ryan Fraser intensifies speculation surrounding his exit after implying he is unsettled at Bournemouth

Scotland v San Marino - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has sent the rumour mill churning once again by suggesting that he is unsettled at the Vitality Stadium following the departure of Marc Pugh.

Fraser says he's become a 'loner' at Bournemouth after Pugh's summer departure

Fraser, who joined the Cherries from Aberdeen in 2013, has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months and has even put the brakes on a contract extension at the club.

The 25-year-old emerged as one of the most creative players in the Premier League, having registered seven goals and 14 assists in the previous season as well as a goal and two assists so far this term. Overall, the winger has been involved in an impressive 40 of Bournemouth's goals in the English top-flight.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Everton have all been rumoured to be interested in the Scotland international, who will be available for free next summer.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo, Fraser has now implied that he is less happy at the club, following Pugh's move to Championship club Queens Park Rangers over the summer.

AFC Bournemouth v Forest Green Rovers - Carabao Cup Second Round

He said,

"He’s my best mate off the pitch so to see him go on loan (to Hull last season) was hard. I was obviously back to being a loner again! Pughie is Pughie. You can’t say a bad word about Pughie. He’s probably one of the nicest guys. Nath (Ake) is up there as well and then I’d say myself maybe third!

"He’ll look out for you. Like last year he just invited me round for Christmas. My family weren’t down, I hadn’t seen them in maybe a year and then Pughie just asked me to go for Christmas with him. He didn’t have to do it but that’s just the type of guy he is.

"Me, Shaun MacDonald and Wes Fogden always used to do stuff together. So obviously losing one and then we keep losing them and then last season was hard – I used to go and have a coffee with Pughie, but it wasn’t like that. So you end up just going home and doing nothing. It’s hard to take."

The Cherries will likely want to cash in on Fraser before his contract expires but it remains to be seen if the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal make a move for the winger in the winter transfer window.

