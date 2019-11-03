Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons behind Manchester United's 0-1 defeat against Bournemouth

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 03 Nov 2019, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joshua King about to score the match-winner past David de Gea

AFC Bournemouth defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium yesterday. The win took Bournemouth to the 7th position in the league table; they now have 16 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, United dropped to the 10th position with 13 points from 11 matches.

The result is a setback for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team after three consecutive wins. It is also their 4th defeat in 11 league matches this season so far.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth registered a creditable home win, their 4th in the season so far.

On a rain-soaked afternoon, United struggled to find their rhythm as Joshua King scored the only goal of the match just before half-time. United had over 50% ball possession in the match, and also had more than 15 attempts at the Bournemouth goal, but could not find the elusive equalizer.

Here, we take a look at the three reasons behind United’s defeat.

1. United’s passing suffered on a soggy pitch

Andreas Pereira

The pitch was somewhat soggy because of the torrential rain, especially during the first half, and as a result United’s passing was not at its best. They made a number of wrong passes in crucial areas, and conceded possession on several occasions.

Midfielders Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira tried to play through passes to an advanced Anthony Martial, who played as the centre-forward, but most of their passes were not accurate enough. Some of those passes got intercepted by the Bournemouth defenders as well.

Although United maintained an 80% passing accuracy in the first half, that was a statistical anomaly of sorts as some of their through passes did not reach the desired destination. The torrential rainfall was partially responsible for that, as United struggled to put their act together in the middle third of the pitch.

1 / 3 NEXT