"Liverpool are looking forward to him" – Reliable journalist drops exciting update on Italian international's future

Liverpool are interested in roping in Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Barella, 26, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy over the last four seasons. He has helped the Nerrazzurri lift the 2020-21 Serie A title, along with three other trophies, since arriving from Cagliari in 2019.

A right-footed playmaker blessed with vision, passing and tackling, the 43-cap Italy ace has been rumored to be on the way out. Inter are expected to cash in on the player as they are in need of raising funds to balance their books.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Di Marzio shed light on Barella's future at Inter. He said:

"Nicolo Barella... I can say Liverpool are looking forward to him. They came here to see him face Lazio. I don't know if they will get him, I don't know if Inter will sell him, but I can say that the Reds are one of the most interested clubs. It's normal because Barella is the Italian guy with skills, with the mind, with technical ability, everything."

Barella, who has a contract until June 2026 at San Siro, could emerge as a crucial starter for the Merseyside outfit should he join them in the future. He could replace the aging Jordan Henderson as the right-sided central midfielder.

The 2020 UEFA Euro winner has scored 19 goals and laid out 43 assists in 180 appearances for Inter.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently keeping tabs on a number of midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, Joao Palhinha and Manuel Ugarte have all been linked with the Reds in the recent past.

Liverpool offer Thiago Alcantara to La Liga giants: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have offered Thiago Alcantara to La Liga side Atletico Madrid ahead of next season. Diego Simeone's side are keen to snap up the Barcelona youth product for his quality and experience.

Should Thiago secure a permanent switch to Atletico Madrid this summer, he could prove to be an astute signing for them. He would provide elite competition to Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Thiago, 32, has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at the Reds due to a number of injuries. Since arriving from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020, he has missed 60 matches across all competitions for his club.

Thiago has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

