Liverpool legend advises Reds to sign Manchester United's top transfer target

Can Jurgen Klopp snatch Manchester United's top transfer target from under Jose Mourinho's nose?

What's the story?

We're just 3 days away from the end of the ongoing Premier League transfer window and it's only natural that some of the big clubs will attempt to make late signings to reinforce their sides ahead of the upcoming season.

While Manchester United have had a relatively silent transfer window so far, they are still being linked to a few players.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had a pretty successful window, but according to reports from Metro, Liverpool legend, Phil Thompson, has advised the club to sign United's top target, Harry Maguire, to top off an effective transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, with Jose Mourinho believed to be extremely keen on signing a quality centre-back. Maguire, who impressed thoroughly at the World Cup has seen his stock rise tremendously in recent times, explaining why Leicester City are desperate to retain his services.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are expected to launch a potential world-record bid for Maguire ahead of deadline day, but the former Liverpool star, Thompson, thinks that the addition of a quality centre-back would make Liverpool "a real force"

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

I like what Jurgen Klopp has done by trying to strengthen the players behind the front three and get more goals from that area.

That part of the team is where you win titles and Fabinho, Shaqiri and Keita can provide that additional firepower. Lallana is also back.

With one more centre-back, Liverpool can be a real force; I'd be looking at snatching Harry Maguire from under Manchester United's noses.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are reportedly desperate to hold on to Maguire and will only let him go for a world-record fee, making him more expensive than the £75m Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool earlier this year.

Maguire will certainly strengthen whichever club he joins

What's next?

This is a saga that could potentially boil over to deadline day and if Liverpool are indeed interested, expect them to fight tooth and nail against Manchester United for Maguire's coveted signature.