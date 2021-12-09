Liverpool make Champions League statement after proving too good for AC Milan

Liverpool are currently in the kind of rich vein of form that propelled them to the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles in the last few years.

The Reds have simply been different gravy this season, and are flying at the moment. This is a complete departure from their stuttering form last season, which saw them nearly miss out on a place in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad was beset by several injuries, with some key players also being badly out of form. This season, though, there have been no major injuries, and every player seems to be giving his best.

The Anfield outfit has also been in imperious form in Europe. They beat AC Milan on Tuesday to finish at the top of Group B with a 100% record.

In the process, they became the first English team to win all six group games in a Champions League campaign.

Liverpool too good for AC Milan

The Reds completely outplayed AC Milan at the San Siro. The gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the moment the referee blew his whistle to start the game.

Klopp made eight changes to his team. Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were the only players retained from the team that started against Wolves at the weekend. Nevertheless, Liverpool still had enough firepower to beat the hosts.

AC Milan couldn’t handle Liverpool’s intensity, and were restricted to playing in their own half for large swathes. Not even Fikayo Tomori’s 29th-minute opener could stop The Reds from taking all three points.

Liverpool never panicked after going behind, striking back through Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi either side of half-time to secure the win. In truth, this was not even a contest, as Liverpool didn’t have to change gears to emerge triumphant.

Reds make emphatic Champions League statement

No team has been better than Liverpool in the group phase of this season’s Champions League.

The Reds have simply been sublime and unstoppable. They were in the group of death alongside Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan, but they ended up making it look too easy. Not only did they beat every opponent in the group, they went ahead to finish with a 100% record.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Liverpool are the first English club ever to win all six of their games in a single UEFA Champions League group stage. Super. 6 - Liverpool are the first English club ever to win all six of their games in a single UEFA Champions League group stage. Super. https://t.co/S0yPU2pOi4

“Tonight there was a lot of pride, an exceptional performance; I don't mean because we won six games; I mean this game because it was so good with that many changes,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

"It is easy for me to make the changes, but the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are, and I saw so many good football things tonight, which is incredible. And we won all six games, which is absolutely incredible and just another chapter for this group of players.”

Liverpool’s domination of the so-called group of death is a statement to their rivals. The Reds are aiming for their seventh Champions League title. It’ll take something special to stop them.

